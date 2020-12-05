My love for the camera has taken me places-  Nuwamanya

Julius Nuwamanya, commonly known as Julio Touch, is a professional and enthusiastic photographer who has made a name in the industry. Gabriel Buule had a chat with him and discussed photography and social life.

Tell us about your photography journey?

I started photography in 2017. I was driven by passion. My love for the camera traces back to my childhood days. I used to make cameras out papers. I hustled day and night for six days a week in a local milling company for six months just to raise money to buy myself a camera.

In August 2017, I bought my first camera, which was a Canon 600D and it birthed my career as a photographer. This was a turning point in a profession that I fancied.

I made use of the YouTube tutorials to learn technicalities of the business and operating the camera as well. In 2018, I ventured into the business and later upgraded my skills. I used to get videography gigs too and I had no idea. I went to Proline Film Academy and pursued a diploma in Advanced Video Editing and Sound Recording.

When you are not doing photography, what else do you do?

I own a mobile money shop in Kyangwali refugee camp. I also do part time editing for music videos and photography for other brands.

Is it true that it is expensive to make a viable photography career in Uganda?

Yes. Photography is an expensive business. You have to invest in good gear, good lenses, good lighting equipment and all this comes at a cost. The industry is also crowded. Back in the day, professional photographers were countable. Today, there are many people doing photography. Smartphones too have sort of watered down our work. Some people no longer appreciate the work of photographers. Many clients do not respect our industry. They want to pay peanuts for our work.

Does photography have any negative effect on relationships?

Issues regarding to relationships have a lot to do with personality and this cuts across different professions, not just photography. What photographers do, other humans do. Personally, I’m not into many women. Individual characters can’t represent a community or a section of individuals, some might behave in a particular manner, but believably not all photographers have same characters.

What do you look out for in a woman?

Loyalty. Physical looks can go away at any time. That’s why it is important to consider the soul and for me, a loyal heart is enough

Which kind of woman would you like to date?

Dark skin skinned or light skinned, fine body, moderate height, intelligent.

What has been that one unforgettable moment for you in your career?

Losing a client’s photo content on corrupt storage materials. Imagine a client paying about 80 per cent of the total bill on a shootout during a kwanjula, wedding, baptism or even a birthday ceremony only to go back to the studio and realise that you actually lost everything. It is the most unforgivable experience that can happen to a photographer. Today, I must double check and have a back-up device.

What talent or skill do you wish you had?

Filmmaking is one of my dream talents I am preparing to sign up for it. I will be a great filmmaker one day

What meal can you comfortably prepare without help?

Rice and chicken, as long as I don’t use charcoal or firewood.

If you had the chance to meet someone; living or dead, who would it be?

The Pope. I also want to meet Stephen Spielberg, American film director, producer, and screenwriter movie director. He is one of the founding members of the New Hollywood era and one of the most popular directors and producers in the world. A chat with him would be worthwhile.

How do you want to be remembered?

A hardworking and peaceful person, who hated laziness and chaos

If you had to advise the youth, what would you tell them?

To be innovative.

