My mother taught me without saying a word

Joy Mirembe  (left) has fond memories of her mother (centre). One of the most invaluable lessons she learnt is to live a life of giving.         
PHOTO/courtesy

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

“My mother’s personality, her actions, her conversations, her approvals and disapproval were sound lessons. I still remember how she oiled her legs every morning and to this day, I do it subconsciously. I remember how she had no room for whining.”

“Go bring me two pieces of matooke.” The young girl rushed off, brought the two pieces and handed them over. The mother looked at the matooke (green bananas) and then looked at the child. The child looked back wondering what they had done wrong.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.