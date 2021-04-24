My wife and I waited for a child for 9 years

Thomas Bangirana Tayebwa is a lawyer and Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County in Mitooma District. He also serves as a member of the National Economy Committee, and Natural Resources Committee. Nicolas Akasula had a chat with him.

Why is the race to Parliament a do or die affair?

That applies to others. Not me. I want to be of service to my people and that is why I am in Parliament. The day I will be defeated or feel that I have satisfactorily served my people, I will go.

There is a general concern among taxpayers that their MPs have betrayed them. Services do not trickle down to the common person. Why would an ordinary person still have trust in the Ugandan Parliament?

Unfortunately, many Ugandans want a member of Parliament to build hospitals, schools and fix dilapidated roads. That is not our job description. Our role is to make legislation, appropriation and oversight. The services you are talking about are supposed to be addressed by councillors. Every citizen has a right to hold these leaders accountable and demand for service delivery.

What is your favourite quote?

“If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed one,” by Mother Teresa. It taught me that whatever small contribution you make to someone’s life matters a lot. That is the only way to build and change society.

How many countries have you been to?

I can comfortably say I have been to all continents of the world.

How do you want to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as a man that had positive impact in the life of others. A Good Samaritan supported me and because of his selflessness, I have made it. I also want to touch the lives of others. Currently, my wife and I are paying school fees for 74 students from different parts of the country. I wish I could do more.

Android or Apple?

Apple any day. It guarantees security.

Wine or whisky?

None. Only water.

Best childhood memory

It was growing up with my grandmother in the village. I would always accompany her while carrying some gifts she was taking to parties. These would even just be millet, and other things. You do not know how much those memories are so close to my heart. In fact, when you walk into my office, photos of my grandmother will welcome you.

How can youth overcome the unemployment challenge?

There are two things we should do as a country. First, we should ensure that people easily access credit. I have seen a very innovative, hungry, and young population with no support. They should be able to access interest-free capital, especially for those in the villages. Secondly, we should also support the cottage industry.

What warms your heart?

Seeing a friend succeed. When a friend shares a success story, I feel like a winner myself.

Is there anything people do not know about you?

I trust fully and easily open up. Some people say I am an open book. When someone abuses my trust, I feel betrayed.

What has been your best moment in life?

When I married my wife, we spent nine years waiting for a child. God eventually answered our prayers and blessed us with a boy.

What is the one meal you can prepare with ease?

Unongo- a meal prepared in a tower of burning bricks. But I can prepare millet bread and fresh beans. In fact, when I travel to countries, which have foods I do not like, I pack millet flour and prepare it there.

Are there books you would recommend for a friend?

I read mainly business books. When Breath Becomes Air by Dr Paul Kalanithi is a very compelling book. In addition, The Bell is ringing by Martin Aliker.

What are your best dating memories?

The first day I told my wife I was going to marry her, she laughed and scoffed at me. She told me it was a big time joke. In fact, she called me a muyaye (crook). Later in my attempt to appease her, I bought her an old car on Women’s Day in 2005. It was so memorable a date that she still remembers it even today.

What qualities do you look out for in a woman?

Intellectual maturity, smartness and a good scent. I hate to engage with a yes woman. I like informed, assertive, opinionated and intentional women.

Honesty

Lacking

The biggest problem we are having with young people is lack of trust. You employ a young person in your business and the next day, they are thinking of how to take away your customers. I have also been to places where you meet guys paying bills of millions in a single night, and yet for some, you even know their families and the houses in which their fathers live, are about to collapse. Be wise, uphold integrity be honest. Even if you work hard and you are not trustworthy, you cannot grow.’’

Thomas Bangirana Tayebwa