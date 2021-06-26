Nabagabe: From teacher to MP

Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, 36, is the woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Kassanda District. Besides being a legislator, she is also a teacher, an independent consultant and chairperson of the women’s league at the National Unity Platform (NUP). She opens up on how her political career took off

Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you. Let them make you even hungrier to succeed.

Perhaps the words of Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States are the best description of Flavia Kalule Nabagabe’s journey into politics.

Nabagabe, 36, did not become a Member of Parliament (MP) during her first attempt in 2016. With a lot of determination and resilience though, she stood again in the recently concluded 2021 elections and won.

Today, she is the Woman MP for Kassanda District.

Inspiration

Growing up, one of the people Nabagabe looked up to was her late mother, Florence Nalwanga Kalule, who previously served as a Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Mubende, Kabarole and Nakasongola districts respectively.

“I was inspired by her great leadership style and it was partly because of her that I was motivated to become a leader myself,” says Nabagabe.

And with this kind of inspiration, Nabagabe served in respective capacities while in school. She completed Primary Seven (in 1998) from St Theresa’s Namagunga Primary Boarding School. Then, did Senior Four (in 2002) and Senior Six (in 2004) from Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza.

Eventually, she joined Makerere University to study a Bachelor of Arts with Education and graduated in 2008. Nabagabe went back to her former school, Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza, where she taught briefly for a term before proceeding to teach at Namilyango College (from the years 2008 to 2012).

Around 2012, Nabagabe felt the need to change careers.

“I was passionate about speaking for women and girls. I felt that I needed the experience for conducting advocacy work. Therefore, I looked for an organisation that could nurture that capacity in me and that was how I ended up at FOWODE,” she says.

FOWODE, short for Forum for Women in Democracy, is a national non-partisan organisation which prioritises promoting women’s leadership by positioning them as credible candidates in competitive races, providing strategic advise and mentorship to women leaders.

She joined the organisation towards the end of 2012 and started working as an intern where she mostly helped out write activity reports, organise capacity building trainings for women legislators as well as roll out education programmes that were being conducted in various communities.

“I grew into this work, eventually getting promoted to the position of programme officer where I was in charge of developing programmes, thinking through policies including looking at how they can affect community members as well as developing gender based programmes and budgets,” she says.

First attempt at politics

In 2016, while still working at FOWODE, Nabagabe contested for the position of Woman MP for Mubende District. With the leadership training and mentorship attained from her work place, she felt ready to run for political office.

Four candidates contested for the position and the one from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party won. Nabagabe was a runner-up.

Regarding the question of why she contested under Mubende District at the time (yet) today she is the Woman MP for Kassanda District, she says;

“Mubende District was huge with 21 sub-counties and seven constituencies. Since it was big at the time, Kassanda District was curved out from it. So, in the recent (2021) elections, I opted to contest under Kassanda district where I live.”

The first time experience of venturing into national politics was quite a difficult one for her.

“I did not have the contacts or networks, yet, the norm in politics is that if an aspiring politician wants to get far, it is important they know the big shots in the community,” she says.

Secondly, there was the problem of limited funds.

“Politics requires plenty of money. One needs big chunks of cash to run a campaign. Many times, I had to grapple with where to get the money from mostly for making posters, and, running other activities,” she says.

She adds: “the fact that I was contesting as an independent candidate (in 2016), I did not have any political party to back me up financially. Fuelling cars was a challenge because I needed to get to different places to talk to people and ask for their votes.”

Thirdly, there was the issue of sexual harassment.

Since Nabagabe lacked adequate financial resources for running her campaign at the time, some unscrupulous men took advantage of her situation to make inappropriate suggestions.

“There were a number of men, big men, mostly married, who had a lot of money who would tell me that if I wanted funding (for campaigns), that, I knew where to find them. Some would even invite me to their hotel rooms, an idea I rejected many times,” she says.

In addition, Nabagabe who was 30 years old at the time, says some of her male campaign agents made inappropriate sexual remarks or touched her unsuitably.

“During the trail, I would be squashed inside a car with other men helping me out to run the campaign. There were occasions one would tap my breast and then utter words such as “Flavia’s breasts are so soft, all upright.” The conversations became too sexual every time I was with them inside the car.”

Having had enough of the harassment, Nabagabe says she began boldly telling these men to either leave her alone or face the consequences that came as a result of their actions. They stopped harassing her eventually.

But amidst the challenges of running for a political office for the first time, Nabagabe says she is very grateful to FOWODE, Vincent De-Paul Kayanja (previous mayor for Entebbe municipality), among other parties who stood by her side through thick and thin during the campaign trail.

Why second attempt was easier

When Nabagabe contested for the second time during the 2021 elections, things were easier because she had literally been preparing five years.

“So, when I did not go through in 2016, there was talk that Kassanda District was going to be carved out of Mubende District. There was supposed to be a by-election in 2017 but it did not happen. So, they kept pushing it forward to the following years, 2018, 2019 and even 2020, but still nothing happened. Regardless, I kept on ground campaigning and meeting new people.”

She adds, “I was literally everywhere and running a campaign for five years and by the time we got to the 2021 general elections, I was ready but physically, financially and emotionally drained. But the struggle was worth it in the end because I eventually came out on top. ”

Nabagabe ran her campaigns under the People Power movement, a resistance pressure group led by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a former presidential candidate who leads the National Unity Platform (NUP), a party.

On why she affiliated with the party, Nabagabe responds, “Like them, I am passionate about changing the dictatorship that we are in as well as keen on affairs regarding young people’s leadership.”

Nabagabe was eventually appointed as chairperson of the women’s league for NUP. So far, she has registered some notable achievements under her belt while serving at the party.

“At a certain point when young men and women were joining NUP, there were cases of sexual harassment reported to me and that is how we ended up developing the sexual harassment policy for NUP. We even set up a committee to listen to some of the cases within the party.”

She adds, “These are some of the measures I took to Kassanda District. I ensure that women who contest in politics feel safe. I have an open door policy where I tell them to freely talk to me about any issue and together, we find ways of dealing with it. I enjoy fighting for their rights.”

For now, Nabagabe says she is taking time to adjust to life in Parliament after being sworn-in last month.

What it means to be an MP

The first days at Parliament have been interesting for Nabagabe.

“One thing I realised the moment one becomes an MP, citizens’ expectations escalate immediately. People call me anyhow narrating all sorts of personal problems. “Honorable, help me, my daughter is getting married,” “I need transport for ABCD.” It is as if I suddenly have a bag of money with me and everyone wants some of it,” she says laughing.

“Things have become so funny that people who had even taken ages without talking to me have suddenly noticed that I exist. You find someone calling saying, “Hello Honorable, I don’t know if you remember me, but, I used to help you while at campus, could you please give some capital for my business and I am like what! Seriously?”

The status of MP has automatically changed the way people perceive her.

“Imagine, it is just one month (into office) but the expectations are already too high,” she stresses.

This is teaching her to develop a thick skin after reasoning that some people are only after manipulating her.

“I am learning to say things as they are. I don’t have time to beat around the bush. If I have money, I will give you what I have and if I don’t have, I will tell you right away. I don’t make promises,” she says.

To any woman out there aspiring to be a politician like Nabagabe, she advises that they should join politics out of their own free will rather than being forced into the career.

“You will find things extremely challenging if you were forced into politics. However, if you are passionate about this, you will never be held down for so long even amidst the challenges,” she says.

Finally, to the rest of the other girls and women, she advises them not to settle for less, dream big, be principled and often find solace in prayers.

Background

Nabagabe completed Primary Seven (in 1998) from St Theresa’s Namagunga Primary Boarding School. Then, she sat for Senior Four (in 2002) and Senior Six (in 2004) from Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza. She joined Makerere University to study a Bachelor of Arts with Education. Afterwards, Nabagabe went to her former school, Our Lady of Good Counsel Gayaza, where she taught briefly for one term before proceeding to teach at Namilyango College (from the years 2008 to 2012).

In 2013, she enrolled for a Masters in Arts in Human Rights from Makerere University but is yet to complete the course because of pending research work.

During the period of (June to November) 2016, she attended the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) East African programme in Kenya where participants engaged in leadership training programme.

Then, from (June to October) 2017, Ms Nabagabe was one of the participants of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders, a flagship programme of the United States (US) government’s YALI. While in the US, participants got the opportunity to participate in leadership training programme, civic engagement and public management.

Nabagabe is a last born child. She has three older siblings. Her father was Dr. Lawrence Sserugo Kalule who passed away when she was very young. Her mother, Ms Florence Nalwanga Kalule passed away in 2002.

Besides being an MP and chairperson of the women’s league of NUP, she’s also a teacher by profession, a consultant on gender, leadership, governance and human rights, a representative at the Inter-parliamentary union (globally) appointed by NUP as well as a women rights activist.

She is in a relationship with her partner of seven years and hopes to start a family soon.