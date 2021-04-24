Nabuuma carries on the legacy of improving lives in Munyonyo 

After the founder and funder of Princess Diana Health Centre III passed on, Suzan Nabuuma made sacrifices to have the facilty reopened using her meagre salary. Her selfless act prompted other well-wishers to support her cause.

In 2018, I was lucky to meet Esther Nakajjigo at a press conference with a delegation of the European Union Commission in Kampala. She had attended a conference in Europe, where she delivered a keynote address on teenage pregnancy and the future she envisaged for the Ugandan youth.

In the same year, she had also been nominated by the Ministry of Gender as Uganda’s ambassador for Women and Girls, after winning the Women Achievers Awards of the United Nations Populations Fund.

While we did have a lengthy conversation that day, the enthusiasm and knowledge with which she addressed the issue of teenage pregnancy got me interested in knowing more about her.

I got a chance to meet her again. Having grown up in Kabalagala, a city suburb famously known for a vibrant night life, Nakajjigo had witnessed her friends, neighbours and girls practice prostitution and dealing with pregnancy at a young age.

“The community needed people to help it overcome some of these challenges. And that help cannot fall from heaven. We have to be the change we want to see. I started by volunteering at Kiruddu Health Centre as a peer educator,” she explained. When Kiruddu Health Centre, the only government facility in her locality was closed for upgrading, she took a leap of faith to do the seemingly impossible. She used the only rented room where her tuition was supposed to come from to establish a health centre.

“The facility had been serving more than 800 patients a day and all these were left helpless. With a rented room from my mother and support from other health workers, we started looking for partners to fund us to start a simple health facility where patients would access basic treatment and we were successful,” Nakajugo explains.

This is how Princess Diana Health Centre III in Munyonyo, was born. However, the departure of Nakajjigo, who was the sole administrator of the health centre, to the US to pursue further studies and later, her untimely demise robbed the world of a visionary leader and funds to continue running the facility.

Like they say, the world is not short of good people. Stepping into Nakajjigo’s shoes, Suzan Nabuuma has dedicated her life to honouring Nakajjigo’s legacy by facilitating its continuity.

Nabuuma is a girl-child ambassador in the office of Uganda’s Ambassador for Women and Girls. The 17-year-old is also a Senior Five student at Princess Diana High School, where she met Nakajjigo while she was in Senior One in 2016. At the time they met, Nabuuma had been selected as one of the three volunteers representing a teenage pregnancy charity in Kyayi Village in Gomba District.

During fieldwork in Kyayi, she witnessed firsthand, the death of a teenage mother and her child while being helped by traditional birth attendants to deliver. Haunted by these events, Nabuuma admits that her life never remained the same again. Although both Nabuuma and Nakajjogo were never close, Nabuuma continued following the works of Nakajjigo on social media and was saddened by her death in 2020.

She also found out that the health centre had closed due to financial constraints.

Seeing girls impregnated during the lockdown triggered her determination.

A fuel station in her neighbourhood was the first place she thought she could get a job and lucky enough, she got the job despite her parent’s disapproval, who considered the job dangerous for her age.

“I asked my employer to keep my monthly salary of Shs300, 000 and give it to me when it amounted to Shs1m,” says Nabuuma.

In October 2020, Nabuuma hit her target and presented her contribution towards Princess Diana Health Centre to the office of Uganda’s Ambassador for Women and Girls. It was this selfless act that Nabuuma had exhibited that prompted the office of Uganda’s ambassador for Women and Girls into creating a fundraising forum to raise up to $16,000 (about Shs59 million) to reopen the health facility.

Princess Diana Health Centre III currently sits on two acres of land, with a labour suite and inpatient wards. Before its closure, the facility was using donations to provide maternity services and running a teenage centre that offers reproductive health information and preventative measures against teenage pregnancies. “When Nakajjigo left, most of the people that were involved in running the facility became elusive and soon, they were nowhere to be seen. The facility crumbled and eventually closed. Since it was offering free services, and with donations unavailable, it did not have a way to be sustained,” Wilson Jaga, head communications officer of Uganda’s Ambassador for Women and Girls explains how the centre closed.

He further explained that the association has further decided to make it a cost share facility, where patients pay half for treatment as they look for a way to help those that cannot afford the costs.

“This will also help the facility to sustain itself. The facility also has an expansion plan. For now, the plan is to renovate the facility, purchase medicine and get it up and running by the end of this month,” says Jagga. Suzan Nabuuma is now the face of Uganda’s ambassador for Women and Girls as she looks to carry on Nakajjigo’s legacy.

Additional reporting by Desire Mbabali.