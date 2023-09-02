Namugenyi reflects on footprint she’s leaving on construction industry

What compelled you to start the business?

When the world was hit by Covid-19 in 2020, many people lost jobs. As a lecturer at Kyambogo University in the electrical and electronics engineering department, I saw this as an opportunity to create employment for students studying electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, architecture, design, and civil engineering. The platform aimed to connect their skills with the demand for building services and materials.

Besides my passion to see the students I taught engaged in practical work, my father has a concrete block making machine. He often made bricks but never got market for them, which necessitated the need to advertise for people to purchase the materials that included pavers, concrete blocks and bricks, among others.

He asked me if we could create an IT platform that can sell the bricks. From that perspective, I started the platform and we moved from selling the bricks and concrete block to provide services by recruiting skilled manpower to provide building services whenever clients needed them.

Why did you engage in this particular business?

It is passion. I am passionate about my career. All my life I have grown up in engineering school. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunications Engineering, a masters in Telecommunications Engineering. I am pursuing my PhD in the same course at Makerere University. My practice has been concentrated in the field of electrical engineering though.

Tell us about Kuzimba Services

It is an entity and innovative platform that streamlines the process of acquiring construction and building materials, as well as services.

We started as a digital platform selling construction materials and services. The platform has been designed to enable payments. Clients enter their personal details, request for services on our website and we are able to respond instantly.

We supply building equipment, electrical work, architectural and interior designs and installation for home structures and farm buildings, landscaping and home renovations.

Other products and services include property management, paints and plastics, carpentry, clay products, transportation, expert building services, and land. All these are offered via our web store (kuzimba.com).

We also influence how communities build and renovate schools, design and build markets, and communal wells, among other things.

What obstacles have you encountered in your journey?

Some clients initially doubted my capabilities because they expected a man in this role. I have worked tirelessly to prove myself, which has been challenging.

In Uganda, the perception of construction work being male-dominated has been a hurdle. However, my experiences, education, and resilience have led to positive outcomes and eventually clients believing in me.

How did you overcome the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated field?

From academia to the industry, I faced challenges, but I never let them deter me. I was fueled by passion and determination. I have grown up in an environment where women were outnumbered, but I have used these experiences to build my self-esteem.

I have been to different universities like Harvard Business School and University of Trieste in Italy for research. Engineering is a part of me, and I am proud to be breaking stereotypes.

This being a company that offers both products and services physically and operates online as well, it needs a group of workers. How do you manage such a system?

We operate in different areas. We are located in Gayaza, Wakiso, and lower Kawuga, Mukono where we have machines that make bricks. Depending on where the client is and the service needed, we are able work effectively.

If someone has a construction site and they need bricks to lift up a wall, we make the bricks from their site if they want. We go with the machines, buy all the materials that are needed, take them to their site and make the bricks, dry them from there and start the construction.

The costs are different. It is easy for someone to buy bricks when they are already made, but I think is easier for someone to actually have the bricks made from their own site as it would save transportation damages and wastage of materials.

At times we outsource workers from other companies if we do not have the service providers our clients need. These work under contracts and we share the benefits.

We have partnered with a couple of companies and engineers on board who are willing to work with us.

One of our executive board members, Isaiah Mbuga Kamoga, owns a land and property business named Simba Villas, a sister company of Kuzimba Services. In the event that a client has to purchase land or wants to purchase property, we collaborate as per the terms set forth.

We provide direct access to the numerous plots of property available to clients that contact us. And certainly, we have seen success; the majority of our clients (about 18 percent of the entire clientele) who wish to build family homes expressly must first obtain land.

We are a team of 37 members, 10 working full time, three executive board members and the rest on part time or contract basis.

Founder and managing director, Kuzimba Services, Ms. Ephrance Eunice Namugenyi, poses for a picture with colleagues at her offices in Kampala on August 24, 2023. PHOTOS/ GLORIA IRANKUNDA



What impact has your business had on communities where you operate?

We believe in sustainable construction and are participating in reducing the human footprint on our environment by making the Kuzimba eco-brick which is environmentally friendly.

To combat deforestation and address temporary material issues, the Kuzimba eco-brick is made from compressed earth. The composition is 85 percent local soil, cement, sand and water take up the other percentage.

The brick is a good thermal and acoustic insulator, as well as more durable than clay bricks and not requiring heating to solidify the mix. As a result, there are fewer building delays because the time needed to make bricks is less.

Due to the reduction of smoke pollution, it also guarantees safer and healthier brick manufacturing processes. The natural beauty of our surroundings suffers when old building structures are torn down because non-recyclable waste is produced.

Kuzimba eco-brick helps to recycle the clay brick into aggregate.

In addition to resolving the issue of waste storage, the reuse of clay bricks as aggregates promotes the preservation of natural aggregate resources and reduces the expense of site cleanup and disposal.

The interlocking brick pattern of Kuzimba eco-Brick has a number of benefits over other building materials. 10,000 bricks, and 40 bags of cement are needed to build a typical three-bedroom home.

What unique solutions does your business provide in the construction sector?

Our effort is unique in that it uses digital technology to manage all aspect of the financial process in the construction industry, including purchasing and selling and the digital savings programme offered by the Kuzimba online wallet.

Through the wallet, we promote group saving activities that help clients achieve their housing goals more rapidly.

Kuzimba has created financial self-help groups as a way to deal with their predicament. Options for saving for four, three, two, and one year are available in the Kuzimba e-wallet. There is also a bundle for students.

How are you prepared to sustain your business?

Resilience, which is the ability to bounce back after setbacks, is a significant factor. Having the right networks, connections, a functional structure, and a sound financial plan will help us get there without sacrificing our faith and confidence in God, who we know will see our work through to completion.

What was your experience in participating in the Rising Woman campaign?

We were ranked third in the tech category and won a free trip to Nairobi, something I treasured and do not take for granted.

The Rising Woman campaign provided me with a platform to showcase my ideas and expand my network. As a result, I gained new clients and improved brand visibility. Many new clients came on board as a result of the networks I had created as well as seeing my name and pictures in the newspapers.

It was an opportunity for personal growth and empowerment which enhanced my confidence and leadership skills.

How did participating in the campaign impact your business?

Before I participated in the Rising Woman competitions, I was not approaching banks as a way of sourcing clients because I did not see them as partners until Rising Woman came up and then dfcu Bank opened a door for me to source clients from them and take my business to another level.

We worked hand in hand, they connected me to clients for my products and services as I also sourced clients for them which I did not deem possible before the campaign.

I was also energised to open an account where we now deposit our money.

What progress have you made as a company and as an individual since you participated in the Rising Woman campaign?

First is the clientele from the network we created, just appearing in the newspapers was beneficial to expanding the clientele for the business. The business functions well if it has clients and that was the major benefit.

There is that brand visibility that comes when the business is put out there, Rising Woman did that for Kuzimba Services.

As a person, I always get more confident when recognised as a winner belonging to the community of women in business.

What was your biggest highlight in the Rising Woman initiative?

Women in the security, industrial, and value-addiction sectors served as our inspirations during the trip in Nairobi. Additionally, we received capacity building training in marketing, networking, product packaging, and leadership.

I was motivated by Sarah Kiringi’s life experience after she lost her husband, an architect. Without her husband’s guidance and knowledge, she picked up new skills quickly and made sure their clients continue to receive top-notch services. We intend to visit her furniture firm this year as well, which she also owns. As a corporation and as individuals, we are developing Sarah’s networking skills, for which she is known as the queen in Kenya.

If you were given a chance to compete in the Rising Woman Initiative again, what would you do differently?

My aim is to always be the best. I would make my presentation better, now that we have registered significant results, I would shoot to the top.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to start their own businesses?

Believe in yourself and the unique value you bring. Embrace resilience as a core trait. While the journey may be challenging, every fall is a chance to rise stronger. Do not let stereotypes hold you back, instead, use them as stepping stones to your success.

I also encourage young women to be creative, innovative and resilient. They should also invest in networking, and get equipped with technological advances as well as develop passion for making a difference.

