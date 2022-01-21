Prime

Ninsiima: Lawyer in love with wildlife conservation

By  Charlotte Ninsiima

What you need to know:

Ninsiima has handled more than 182 wildlife cases. From convictions, more than 240 poachers and wildlife traffickers have been put behind bars. She has rescued some of these animals alive and set them free back in the wild.

After toiling for years in law schools building a legal career, most lawyers dream about an opportunity to argue a case before judges in the courtroom. An opportunity to advocate for people and prosecute criminals.

