Nobody owes a woman a good life – Maractho

Despite her humble background, Emilly Comfort Maractho (PhD) chose to walk the academic path and over the years, she has taught, headed journalism schools in different universities and nurtured many academics. She has also spearheaded several academic and policy oriented research projects. In May, she was appointed the new director for Africa Policy Centre, a think-tank that will propose policy alternatives to transform communities.

By Phionah Nassanga More by this Author

Born at a time when the National Resistance Army was taking over power, Emilly Comfort Maractho’s childhood was full of uncertainities. Her education journey started in 1984 in Nebbi Town and 1992, she sat for her Primary Leaving Examinations at Nebbi Primary School.

Althought she attended a number of secondary schools, Maractho sat Senior Four examinations and emerged best student in the school at Muni Girls School in Arua District.

Despite her good performance and encouragement from her teachers and parents to pursue sciences at A-Level, she opted to pursue arts.

“We barely saw laboratories in O-Level. My school did not have adequate facilities to enable one to excel in sciences and my goal was to get government sponsorship,” she recounts.

Dream cut short

Despite her determination, Maractho did not get good grades to afford her government sponsorship. Her mother, who was solely educating her, could not afford to send her to the university. The only available option was to repeat Senior Six.

Advertisement

Before she could repeat, her mother and elder brother asked her to enrol on private sponsorship scheme and they promised to jointly pay her tuition.

Growing up, Maratcho wanted to be a writer. She loved reading books and mass communication was the only course she wanted to pursue.

Maractho opted for the cheapest course at the university. At this point, she saw her dream to study mass communication vanish in thin air. She did a Bachelor’s in Development Studies and hoped to return home and contribute to the much needed development.

“We were a very poor community and the course seemed relevant. At the time, I was thinking the only place I could work was Nebbi. Development Studies turned out to be the best career decision I ever made,” she explains.

Maractho says every time her mother paid fees she reminded her of their family status. “I am a poor woman. I do not have any connections, but with good grades, God will help you find a job.” This is the statement that pushed her to work hard.

Soon after her graduation in 2003, she came across a job advert from Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited in the newspaper, in which they were searching for a billing officer. She applied and as luck would have it, she was hired. When she got her appointment letter stipulating her salary, it was beyond her wildest dreams of ever getting a job in Kampala.

One step at a time

Before her recruitment, she had earlier worked with Safer World UK as a research assistant. At UEDCL, she was in the data management and billing department and during her third year, the late Prof Anthony Kerali persuaded her to venture into teaching.

For 14 years, Maractho taught different course units at Makerere University and also served as the coordinator of programmes in the department of Development Studies.

She later enroled for a Master’s in Development Studies at Uganda Martyrs University in 2005. From the time of her graduation, Maractho continues to wear a number of hats and strives to shine whenever an opportunity presents itself.

In 2012, Maractho’s long shelved dream was reignited when she pursued a Master’s in Communication at Daystar University, Nairobi, Kenya. She would later pursue a PhD in Cultural and Media Studies at the University Of KwaZulu Natal South Africa in 2014.

In 2017, she was appointed as a lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU). “It has been God’s grace, determination, persistence and remaining focused,” she says.

She would later resign from Makerere University in June 2018. In the same year, she was appointed head of journalism and media studies department at UCU.

New frontiers

In May, Maractho was appointed director UCU Africa Policy Centre (UCU-APC), a think-tank for Africans to propose policy alternatives to transform communities on the continent. The university hopes the APC will turn Africa into a policy initiator rather than a policy consumer.

“This new position demands more than just teaching. I have to give strategic direction to the university to ensure it remains relevant and support the various experts to come up with better policies in their areas of expertise,” she adds.

Over the years, Maractho has spearheaded several research projects funded by various donors and conducted academic and policy-oriented research.

“My research work focuses on women’s participation in public life, local governance and service delivery, media and women’s engagement, civil society and development, human rights and social justice, media governance and regulation, and elections in Uganda. My current research is on the relevance of short-term medical missions to Uganda, and social media regulation in Uganda. My niche is media, democracy and development,” Maractho explains.

Path into academia

Maractho says for one to lead the path in academia, motivation matters. “Many academics want money, popularity or just an address. And many get frustrated because there are no quick gains in academia,” she cautions. “Progress in academia is slow and yet demanding. You have to be okay with criticism but to know your worth too. Patience and tolerance are also key,” she says.

Life outside work

“I love to read, so when it is not academic, I read novels or magazines, from Oprah to Forbes, psychology to Flair. I love music and movies. I also watch Joyce Meyer’s Enjoying Everyday Life and I spend time reading the Bible,” she says.

Maractho says she loves to travel and she boasts of photography skills. “I spend time organising my house and cooking on Sundays. That is when I listen to KFM radio the whole day then Desert Island Discs, watch news and the Fourth Estate. I talk to family members and friends abroad,” she says.

For book lovers, Maractho recommends Boundaries by Dr Henry Cloud and Dr John Townsend. “I read this book in 2010 and the authors did a great job breaking down how to take responsibility for and ownership of our lives.

It is important for young women to learn when to say yes and how to respectfully say no and create healthy boundaries. Another must-read is How to Succeed at Being Yourself by Joyce Meyer. I read the book in my late 20s and it has been life changing for me. For anyone hoping to be an academic, she says, The Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paolo Frere is a worthwhile read.

Asked what changes she would want to see instituted in the education sector, Maractho says the educational foundation many learners get is very weak and the quality of teaching is compromised, in many instances.

“From curriculum development to raising the bar for entrants in higher education, the entire system needs to be overhauled. Today, many people find their way to a university, with poor grades, if they have money. Some are not university material, but could excel if they took different routes - like a practical career,” she says.

Game changer

For graduates who are jobless, Maratcho suggests a two-way approach. “We must diversify education by giving life to vocational studies and employ people for the right level of academic qualification. There are many jobs now that require a person with a master’s degree that should be comfortably done by a person who holds a diploma. A degree has been devalued by the job market. The mistake we made was to turn every good college into a university and skew the labour market. We also elevated university education so high it became the only way people think they or their children will have a future, only to be disillusioned.”

“There is need to transform the economy into productive sectors and improve the investment climate. Otherwise, it is not possible to absorb graduates both in the private and public sectors. Even if universities produced the best quality graduates with employability skills. Addressing challenges in higher education must go hand in hand with other levels of education,” she says.

On coaching women to have a greater impact in society, Maractho reminds women that nobody owes them a good life, adding that anything else is a bonus. She also believes one does not need a degree to make an impact. “It does not matter if one is a cleaner, community leader or a nursery teacher. Everyone’s contribution matters,” she adds.

Maractho has co-authored a book on film and commerce in Africa with a colleague in Nigeria and Ethiopia. She plans to author other books. She has also published articles on determinants of political communication in Uganda; public affairs programming in Uganda; broadcast media governance; social media regulation; and media and elections, among others.

In 2018, she got the Carnegie Corporation of New York Scholar Award, a Postdoctoral award to NLA University College in Norway, 2020; and International Programme for Media Development 2020/21 by Sida; in addition to several research and international conference grants.

The most memorable moments was receiving an Excellence in Teaching Award at UCU in 2012 and graduating with a PhD in Media Studies.

Challenges

Life as an undergraduate student was difficult for Maractho. She had to support her family to run a small shop in Nebbi to partly raise her fees. She also ran broke while in Nairobi and could not pay rent or fees. Fortunately, she got her doctoral scholarship and used her first stipend to pay fees and clear debts.

Maratcho’s typical day is characterised by reading, writing and speaking. There are meetings to attend and classes scheduled on some days. Her role model is her mother, a civil servant who worked in the Local Government of Nebbi, who she says carried herself with grace and dignity. Other role models include her aunt, Justice Stella Arach Amoko of the Supreme Court, Doris Akol, former commissioner general of URA and her aunt Betty Jawoko, an educationist. She also admired Winnie Byanyima.

Turning point

Asked what her career highlight is, Maractho says: “First, I paid for my Master’s in Communication at Daystar University, Kenya from my savings. I even had to sell some of my properties. Second, the course took me back to a path I really wanted- journalism. Third, it was my first time to study away from Uganda and Nairobi is no place to be lazy, so my perspective about life changed. Finally, it was the road that led me to my PhD and everything. In many ways it was a turning point in my career,” she says. Her research interests are in mass media and women in public life, media governance, media and democracy and specific areas of public policy such as health, education and climate change.

Achievements

Some of Maractho’s career highlights include completion of a postdoctoral fellowship at NLA University College. She has also been a judge at Journalism Excellence Awards organised by African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) and has taken part in International Peace Research Association.

She presented a paper on the role of media during elections in Nairobi. She is also a weekly columnist for the Daily Monitor and she is a member on the Steering Committee for research on Safety of Journalists, among others. Maractho attributes her success to the strong support system of both her family and friends.