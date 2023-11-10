Nura’s innovation to revolutionise neonatal care

Last month, Izath Zura stood alongside Dr Moses Ochora to receive recognition as the second and first prize winners, respectively. They shared this prestigious accolade with two Nigerians, with Teniola Aderonke Adedeji claiming the first prize and Abdullahi Muhammad Habibu securing the second prize.

Driven by a strong desire to venture into the digital world, Nura has crafted a path in innovation. She aspires to be a catalyst for change, guiding the path for countless women to embrace the boundless opportunities that the digital realm offers.

It is this vision that not only defines Nura’s remarkable story, but has also propelled her to win the prestigious Africa Young Innovators for Health Award.

The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award empowers forward-thinking young entrepreneurs, offering them the necessary financial and in-kind support to propel their innovative solutions to better health conditions in respective communities.

The start

“Winning the Africa Young Innovators in Health Award is one of my greatest achievements and has boosted my confidence to grow in the tech space and provide mentorship to fellow women to develop solutions to African problems in Africa,” Nura says.

Nura’s journey had its inception with the tragic loss of her father, who served as a lieutenant in the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF). He made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield, leaving Nura’s family into the hands of her mother. This shaped the trajectory of her life and served as a powerful source of motivation.

Her academic journey began at Swaria Primary School in Soroti City. She later enrolled at Soroti Senior Secondary School for her O-Level education. Her commitment to her studies shone even brigh

ly. Her elder brother, Dr Abdallah Amir supported her education at Bishop Cipriano Kihangire SS Biina and she got a Madhvani Scholarship to join Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), where she pursued a degree in computer engineering.

Path to innovation

During her time at MUST, she participated in various tech projects. After completing her bachelor’s degree, she joined the Consortium for Affordable Medical Technologies (CAMTech), Uganda, as a volunteer on the MobiCare Project- a mobile application connecting patients with health workers and streamlining appointment scheduling.

Zura with other winners.

This opened doors for her to explore the world of innovations and research. In 2019, she participated in the MediTech Hackathon, where her team designed a mobile application called DSA, which facilitates interactions between health workers and deaf patients, earning them the second runner-up position. In 2021, she collaborated with Dr Barnabas Atwiine on PEDCan, a mobile application that supports early childhood cancer recognition and referral to cancer treatment centres.

With this tech experience, she decided to further her education by pursuing a master’s degree in Information Systems at MUST in 2022. During her studies, she got a scholarship as a graduate assistant under the MUST Pathogen Epidemiological Studies (MUST-PES) programme.

The birth of autothermo

Nura, together with a small, entreprenuerial team united by a shared vision, embarked on the development of Autothermo, a groundbreaking medical device, engineered to continuously monitor vital signs in newborns, while transmitting crucial data to a central display. This technological marvel was conceived with a profound mission in mind: to help healthcare professionals in providing timely thermal care interventions, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources.

The Autothermo innovation is a lifeline, combating neonatal mortality caused by the pervasive issue of hypothermia. By rapidly identifying and treating sick newborns, this ingenious device sigficantly boosts survival rates, while simultaneously alleviating the burden on healthcare workers.

Nura’s inspiration for Autothermo sprang from a deeply personal experience - the day she babysat her one-day-old nephew during her university years. She wanted a device that would allow mothers to remotely monitor their infants and offer them peace of mind.

Survey in paediatrics

This spark of an idea fuelled her determination to assemble a team that would soon become the driving force behind this innovation. To test the feasibility of their concept, the team conducted an end-user survey in the paediatric ward of Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

They garnered substantial support from overworked nurses, who yearned for improved newborn monitoring capabilities. This feedback illuminated the pressing need for advanced solutions for timely care for the most vulnerable.

Nura and her team delved deep into the archives of relevant literature, reaffirming the alarming prevalence of hypothermia in newborns. Armed with this knowledge, the only hurdle was to craft a hardware device - an automatic thermal bracelet endowed with a temperature sensor. This would help health professionals to monitor, assess, and prioritise care of newborns. The temperature data was ingeniously transmitted to a central display screen through cutting-edge technology.

She says the display incorporates emojis with intuitive symbolism, which signal the urgency of care required. This user-friendly interface engages not only healthcare workers but also parents and caregivers. Autothermo was truly a link of innovation, intertwining technology and human connection in its quest to revolutionise neonatal care.

With guidance from CAMTech Uganda, Nura’s team evolved their concept and took a bold step in 2019, to apply for a grant from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. It is this grant that funded their groundbreaking innovation, turning dreams into reality.

Nura’s remarkable achievement did not go unnoticed. She scooped the prestigious title of “The Woman of Transformational Ideas” in the category of innovations, a recognition bestowed upon her by the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development in collaboration with the United Nations Equality and the Empowerment of Women through the Girl Flourish Initiative. She became a beacon of hope, embodying the power of transformative ideas and the positive change.

Scaling up with neosave

The grant enabled Nura and her team to establish Neosave as a company and develop a minimum viable product for Autothermo. They conducted laboratory tests with the support of the Uganda Industrial Research Institute and secured ethical clearances for clinical tests at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital and other key institutions.

They participated in the Villgro Africa’s gender lens call, where they secured additional funding for their innovation.

This year, Nura’s innovation has been rewarded when she applied for the Young Africa Innovators for Health Award and won the second prize. This recognition marks a significant milestone in her journey, showcasing the potential of Autothermo to make a positive impact on healthcare in Uganda and across Africa.

Platform for change

Hers has been a journey of personal growth, mentorship and the unwavering support of her dedicated team. She acknowledges the support of influential people in her network and her mentors. With Neosave, Nura aspires to mentor more women to venture into the digital world. She intends to leverage her skills to open doors for aspiring innovators. Her dream is to turn Autothermo into a reality in Uganda and across the Africa. She stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through commitment to make a difference in the world.

At a glance

The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award

The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award is a program launched by Speak Up Africa and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) in 2021. Since its launch, it has focused on supporting young health entrepreneurs across Africa with the tools they need to advance promising healthcare solutions for the betterment of their communities.