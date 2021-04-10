Nyakato dropped computer science for events management

With only two tents, Prossy Nyakato Baguma started searching for clients. Whenever a client ordered for more than two tents, she would have to hire tents from other businessmen. Over the years, she has made a cashcow in decorations

By Joyce Aheebwa More by this Author

Daring is the best description of Prossy Nyakato Baguma after making a decision to drop her noble profession to settle for events management, a thing that troubled those around her.

The need to help her immediate family get out of abject poverty they faced after the head of the family passed on, propelled her to work harder every day.

The proprietor of the Events Hub Ltd, Roselle Deco and Roselle Fashion, says events management has now become her cash cow and she is enjoying the fruits of her passion.

Starting out

Nyakato offered to support her boyfriend who had started an events company in 2015 but did not have time to manage it. Even though she did not have any training or experience in events or decor, Nyakato was determined to make the business work.

“With only two tents, I started looking for clients. Back then, Legends Bar in Lugogo was our only client and they ordered for at least a 50 seater tent at Shs 50,000 every weekend. Whenever they ordered for more than two tents, I would hire tents from other businessmen,” Nyakato speaks of the early days of the business. After two years, Nyakato and her business partner had secured enough stock that would enable them to organise events for three clients in one go.

Nyakato’s clients kept asking for decoration upon hiring the tents, which stimulated her to venture into décor business. And in 2019, she established Roselle Deco.

But Nyakato needed to have a display shop in town for her decoration because she could no longer meet her clients at a friend’s display shop.

After opening up the shop at Namaganda plaza, she had a lot of space and needed to make daily income because decor business is seasonal. She ventured into selling men’s clothing and this is how Roselle Fashion was birthed. On a good day she can make up to Shs300,000 from the sales.

Capital

The Events Hub Ltd was started with two tents at Shs3m, and now three years down the road, they have more than 12 tents, 200 chairs, more than 200 silver chairs, 60 tables and a platform.

Nyakato says she was mentored by a renowned decorator in town. “I would look for clients and she would decorate under my name and give me commission after the event,” says Nyakato.

Nyakato started buying materials for decoration such as table linen, chairs and chair covers. Soon she had accumulated enough to independently cover events in a space of three years.

Pricing

“Our rates depend on factors such as the kind of event it is and the specific things the client wants. So I usually have a detailed talk with the client and price the package accordingly,” Nyakato says.

Challenges

The ever changing trends in decoration business require Nyakato to remain innovative and continuously scout for new ways for pulling off better events.

She says for one to break even in this kind of business, a lot of money is required to regularly update the materials used to match the stiff competition on the market. To overcome this, she has perfected the art of buying one item at a time.

“Some customers do not pay in time and decoration materials get damaged during transportation. Some of the materials are stolen during events. These are challenges I am learning to cope with,” Nyakato adds.

Rewards

Recommendations from satisfied customers is one of the biggest rewards Nyakato has enjoyed in her business. “It is fulfilling to see new customers booking my services because someone recommended them to me,” she says.

Uniqueness

There are very many decorators so penetrating the market is no simple task, according to Nyakato. However, what makes her different is that she puts her heart into what she does and does not compromise on quality. “The way I handle my clients is very intentional. Once I get a client, I purpose to do a good job,” Nyakato says.

Multiple events

On some occasions, Nyakato has had many events on the same day. “One day, I had two big weddings and an introduction ceremony in different locations. One was at Jaca Residence Bukoto, another at Katikati Restaurant and the other in Kisasi, all in Kampala. I worked from Thursday, Friday and the entire Saturday morning. I did not sleep at all for four days,” Nyakato recalls. The exhaustion made her vow not to do double or triple booking.

Employees

Since 2015 to date, Nyakato is now permanently employing five people and 10 subcontractors to give her extra support whenever she has a big event.

Lessons learnt

The seasons when events are scarce are tough for anyone in decoration business. Nyakato says she has learnt to be patient. She cautions other businesswomen against employing relatives, especially when starting out.

Training

Nyakato says her husband has played the biggest role in the growth of her hustle, especially by availing financial support whenever it is needed. Also her mentor, Hannah oriented her and taught her all the basics she needed to know about decoration.

Continous learning

Besides this, she learns new and trendy deco ideas on Pinterest, YouTube and Facebook. “Clients’ preferences keep changing and so do the styles. To be ahead of competition, I must keep abreast with the latest trends. So, learning is a continuous process,’ says Nyakato.

Marketing

Nyakato goes to hotels and gardens to secure new clients. She gives them her details and follows up on them.

Coping during the tough times

