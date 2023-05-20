Of children who terrorise parents

S eating across me in the airport lounges, the child of about two years, began to wail. The mother pulled out a small packet of biscuits and handed it to the boy. He opened the pack and started throwing them to the floor.

He did this until the pack was finished. Then he started yelling, on top of his voice. The father picked him and carried him away for a bit. When they returned, he was put down to sit and he started screaming again.

Later in the long imigration queue, another little girl started to get very irritable before throwing a tantrum. The tired mother quickly picked her up and began to juggle between carrying the child or their luggage through the tiny space of the queue.

I was not sure what to feel but my own peace was definitely under attack. I looked away because parents don’t fancy people looking at them at such times.

The African in me was reminded of what my strong African mother would have done in such circumstances. She would probably have given me that look that spoke one thousand instructions in one go. She’d have pinched me into silence or ignored me to the point that I’d ignore myself too.

Scenes of children severely abusing their parents are quite common these days, especially out of Africa. You have children who literally terrorise their parents and entire neighbourhoods. They throw the most massive temper tantrums and it appears the parents have no control to get the matter sorted. The child screams while beating and biting the mother, it’s quite sad and unbelievable.

When I was growing up, this wasn’t a possibility. My mother’s word was law. In fact, she was the law herself and we all had the sense to quickly place ourselves in line for our own good. One particular time when she took me with her to church and I was having challenges being seated in one place for a long time. She looked at me and said I wouldn’t be coming back with her again. True to her word, she never went to church with me again.

In our days, discipline reigned over foolishness. Discipline was a love language that sorted many problems. It is hard to comprehend how the little fellow that you birthed can come on the scene and rule all the adults in their space.