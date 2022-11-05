Of new parents and their frustrations
He insisted on following me to the car. He even offered to carry my bag, but I politely declined. As we got to the car, he quietly said: “My wife is pregnant. Six weeks. There is a heartbeat.”
“Ohh! That is good news,” I beamed with excitement as I muttered my heartfelt congratulations. “My wife is very emotional,” he continued. “Does she snap and cry?” I asked. His reply carried a quiet, but deep seated frustration. “Everything, ” he said. Meaning she is snapping, crying and more.
I reminsced on what it was like to be six weeks pregnant. It feels like yesterday, when I was a very young and clueless first time parent, yet I find myself repeatedly dealing with much younger parents today.
Many do not know what to expect and what to do. Sometimes I joke and say, that behind every young expectant mother, is a deeply anxious young upcoming father, who feels like the sky is falling down on them.
“Should I buy a baby bed?” My friend who had escorted me to the car asked? Seriously refraining myself from bursting out into loud laughter, I gently replied, “ahh, just get a special place, perhaps a bank account and keep putting money.”
I was not sure why he was motivated to think of the bed first. The previous Sunday, a father of a two months old infant waylaid me as I left church. “What should I do?’ he asked innocently, “the little fella cries all through the night.”
“Is she breastfeeding?” I asked. “Yes, she is but...” “Please, please, please,” I begged, “let the child breastfeed exclusively.” I could hear my mother’s voice in my head emphasising the urgency and absolute importance of exclusive breastfeeding. “What else can we do,” he asked again. I could see the frustration and exhaustion through his eyes and words.
“Speak to the child,” I said as a matter of fact. “Really?” he remarked. What many of us downplay is the power and influence we have over our children. I remember watching a clip, where a newborn child was crying relentlessly. The father got closer, held the baby’s hands and started talking to her.
He told her he was present and that everything was going to be fine. Instantly, the newborn kept quiet. She even smiled at some point. It is our most privileged place as parents to mould, influence and speak into the lives of our children. To guide them into the way they should go and when they are old, they will not depart from it. A few weeks ago, my friend of the two months old infant told me that the advice had worked. The baby is now peaceful and quiet.