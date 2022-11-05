Of new parents and their frustrations

He insisted on following me to the car. He even offered to carry my bag, but I politely declined. As we got to the car, he quietly said: “My wife is pregnant. Six weeks. There is a heartbeat.”

“Ohh! That is good news,” I beamed with excitement as I muttered my heartfelt congratulations. “My wife is very emotional,” he continued. “Does she snap and cry?” I asked. His reply carried a quiet, but deep seated frustration. “Everything, ” he said. Meaning she is snapping, crying and more.

I reminsced on what it was like to be six weeks pregnant. It feels like yesterday, when I was a very young and clueless first time parent, yet I find myself repeatedly dealing with much younger parents today.

Many do not know what to expect and what to do. Sometimes I joke and say, that behind every young expectant mother, is a deeply anxious young upcoming father, who feels like the sky is falling down on them.

“Should I buy a baby bed?” My friend who had escorted me to the car asked? Seriously refraining myself from bursting out into loud laughter, I gently replied, “ahh, just get a special place, perhaps a bank account and keep putting money.”

I was not sure why he was motivated to think of the bed first. The previous Sunday, a father of a two months old infant waylaid me as I left church. “What should I do?’ he asked innocently, “the little fella cries all through the night.”

“Is she breastfeeding?” I asked. “Yes, she is but...” “Please, please, please,” I begged, “let the child breastfeed exclusively.” I could hear my mother’s voice in my head emphasising the urgency and absolute importance of exclusive breastfeeding. “What else can we do,” he asked again. I could see the frustration and exhaustion through his eyes and words.

“Speak to the child,” I said as a matter of fact. “Really?” he remarked. What many of us downplay is the power and influence we have over our children. I remember watching a clip, where a newborn child was crying relentlessly. The father got closer, held the baby’s hands and started talking to her.