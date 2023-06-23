This hearty one-pot goat and vegetable stew is a healthy, satisfying meal. Cooking the meat, potatoes and vegetables in one pot makes the meal quick and easy to prepare

Ingredients

(Makes two meals for 4 people)

1kg lean leg of goat

1½ kg potatoes

500g boiled peas

4 large carrots, 4 leeks, 3 tbsp oil, 3 onions, 4 tomatoes, wheat flour, 2 small beef stock cubes, rosemary, garam masala ,Royco and soy sauce

Method

1. Wash the goat meat and chop into medium-size cubes. Slice the onions and leeks, finely chop the tomatoes and peel and slice the carrots into thick slices. Mix the flour and Royco together in a large bowl. Crumble up the stock cubes and put aside.

2. Put the goat meat and 1 tbsp of soy sauce into a large pan, add enough water to just cover the meat, bring to a boil and then reduce the heat and simmer until almost cooked. Drain and save the water the meat was cooked in. This water is known as stock.

3. Put the same pan over low heat and when it has dried, add 1 tbsp oil. Toss the meat in the seasoned flour mixture and cook stirring over medium-high

4. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and briskly fry the onions and leeks. Return the meat to the pan and add the garam masala, crumbled up stock cube and the remaining soy sauce. Mix well. Add the tomatoes and rosemary, Mix wel and bring to a boil