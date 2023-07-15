Orange and pink: The bold combination worth splurging on

Nothing beats a great colour combination, because of how expressive this allows you to get, and you can play around with this on various looks and win each time. Colour blocks are a styling tip that is as old as time, but already remains timeless regardless of what fashion season you wear them in.

Today, we look at the orange and pink match, which not only makes for a great block but is also something that can be worn for both casual and dressier fashion options. Whether you are looking for a work look that will make you stand out of the crowd, or looking for a red-carpet option, this colour block doesn’t disappoint and is something you can rely on.

Here is how you can try this out and give your wardrobe that elevation that it so desperately needs.

Keep it playful

Even if you decided to wear this Naomi Campbell-approved combination for a formal setting like the office, the two shades put together already create a fun and interesting look. So, be sure to keep the fun going by adding playful touches and finishes to this like lapel accessories, or adding even more colourful accessories, or employing interesting cuts to your look. You could for instance decide to wear a split sleeves cape, in the place of the traditional blazer for your ensemble. You could also make use of other styling details like tassels, cutouts or even uneven hems. Remember, we are trying to keep that outfit getting all the attention, so keeping it basic might not do the trick and simply have you looking like you dressed up in the dark or in a hurry. Don’t keep it simply to match these two shades; the devil is in the details, so get as expressive as you can.

Keep it balanced

Keep in mind that you are executing a looking with two shades which are both overpowering. So, the trick to make it seamless is to wear one in on the larger part of your look, and keep the other on a minimal. That simply means that if you want the pink to be predominant here, then you will wear it as your base, and the orange is complementary.

For instance, if are wearing it with a pants and top look, your top will be in the orange shade and the pants get to be worn in the pink shade. Balancing these two hues not only allows for you to have an eye candy look, but it also makes it look well put together, without one of the shades overpowering the other.

You also have the option of keeping one of the colours as an accessory, and then the other on your ensemble. You can complement your orange attire with pink accents and vice versa.