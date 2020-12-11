Outstanding women of the year 2020

Despite the fact that Covid-19 had negative effects on Uganda, women continued to break records in various fields to rise above the ordinary. From presidential candidate, nurse of the year, outstanding sportswoman to activism, some women stood out and stirred dialogue on matters of national importance. Talk of climate change and its impact on life that breathes life in Uganda, women reminded us of their efforts in making this world a better place, writes Eronie Kamukama.

By ERONIE KAMUKAMA More by this Author

Nancy Kalembe

On November 3, Kalembe checked all the boxes for the required credentials for the presidency. She was successfully nominated and has since caught the attention of the public as the only woman competing for the country’s biggest office in the 2020/2021 general elections. She may not be the first but that doesn’t make it less remarkable. We had Maureen Kyalya in 2016, Beti Kamya in 2011 and Miria Obote in 2006. Kalembe’s determination is recognised. That she is daring to break barriers to an opportunity most women shun. In her words, since the age of 14, she has been preparing and asking God for wisdom to run for president.

“It has been years of I can do this,” she says. It has been years of studying kings to presidents and mentorship into management. Top on her agenda is ensuring no one is left behind.

“Uganda has 56 tribes and my mission is to serve all of them. Not one or three of them,” she says before delving into the reasons why she is calling a national fasting period for unity, peaceful transition of power, security and for poverty to be a thing of the past.

She believes her experience on the presidential trail is similar to other candidates’ in terms of access and finances. “You can choose to victimise yourself and categorise challenges as a woman or you can see yourself as a human being who has different challenges. To trivialise presidential campaigns down to sexes is very shallow” Kalembe says.

“When you look at the profiles of the presidential candidates, apart from the incumbent, I believe I am the best presidential candidate Uganda has ever had. I am the most multifaceted candidate. The fact that I am a woman makes me a better leader because I am a mother. I know how to handle problems big and small. I can multitask and have abilities men can only dream about.”

Advertisement

Pheona Wall

Almost two weeks into September, Uganda Law Society (ULS) elected Pheona Wall as its president. She collected 447 votes making her ULS’ forth female president since its establishment in 1956.

She draws her motivation from what she describes as a weakness for “creating change and an attraction to challenges.” She speaks of a passion for governance. The lawyer has held positions in ULS as secretary and vice president. She wants to fix ethics among lawyers. She believes lawyers are essential to the recipe that influences a lot of good.

“I thought if I become the head of the society and contribute to its strategic direction, we can make greater impact,” she says.

“It is our duty to advise government on rule of law, encourage good governance. ULS needs to fulfil this role. As we speak, we are representing all the professional associations against double taxation. We are trying to get justice for those people who were affected in the riots, who lost property and life. We are doing litigation with partners on the rights to health.”

As president, she wants to see through the initiation of laws and amendments to laws that align with the aspirations of the Ugandan constitution. She is dedicating herself to creating a law society that is “available for everyone.”

She is calling for media freedom to improve. She is also insistent on further opening up the space to fight gender-based violence. So law firms are holding conversations on gender-based violence and adopting anti-sexual harassment policies to protect their own. Charity must begin at home, she says and they are to represent and protect vulnerable women and children who have been victims of gender-based violence.

Halima Nakaayi

She returned to our handsets after emerging the Female Athlete of the year 2019 at the Uganda Sports Press Association awards on November 18, 2020.

She surprised many when she brought a golden medal home in 2019. That was Uganda’s first medal at the IAAF International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. It was recorded the seventh in history.

Nakaayi ran and stormed to victory, beating seven women in the Women’s 800 metres Final at the 2019.

“….here comes Nakaayi…it is gonna be Nakaayi for Uganda…it is glory for Uganda, Halima Nakaayi, the winner, winning time 1:58:04 (one minute and 58.04 seconds). She is the world champion...,” the World Athletics commentator says as Nakaayi crosses the white finish line first.

Nakaayi speaks humbly of her personal achievements and she makes sense as part of a generation of other Ugandans going all-out to be successful.

“It is a great feeling receiving the award for Female Athlete of the year 2019. I feel the need to inspire people, especially women and children, to believe in themselves. They need to know that things are possible. We can change our lives if we fight for our dreams,” Nakaayi says, “Together we can change the world. We have the potential to do anything as long as we commit ourselves through being hardworking and believing in God.”

Nakaayi spun her dreams into gold after fighting for almost 10 years. In her heart, there is a desire to get her name out there as well as raise Uganda’s profile.

“Now, I am looking forward to Olympics. I would love to be like champions who have been winning and have maintained it,” Nakaayi says.

Barbara itungo Kyagulanyi

In the eyes of many Ugandans, Barbara Kyagulanyi is the kind of woman who fell in love with an artiste, stood by him through the years and seen him rise through unimaginable ranks. She is the wife of Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, a presidential candidate vying for the biggest office in the land in the 2021 general election. She has since made appearances in the National Unity Platform’s presidential flag bearer’s campaigns and occasionally echoes the message for a transition of power on her social media platforms. In return, this has been a period for women to cheer their own.

Itungo has stood what we call the test of time, standing and campaigning her way to the rightful first lady seat,” a one Daniels Flower says on Facebook.

Barbie tells of the challenges Uganda’s Opposition parties are battling with to stay on the campaign trail. In November, she tasked police to grant access to her husband following an arrest that sparked unrest around different parts of Uganda. She has been vocal about the much needed equal opportunity for presidential candidates to seek votes.

The founder of Caring Hearts Uganda is one of the women that push to improve the lives of girls. She is into sharing usable information on proper menstrual hygiene to skilling teen mothers.

“..We hope that those who can go back to school after giving birth, will start up tailoring businesses in places which we have secured for them within the community. We have faith that the small businesses will enable them look after themselves and their babies. I really appreciate my friends and my followers on Facebook and Instagram who contributed to this cause. The little we can do, we must do,” Barbie wrote on her Facebook page on November 13. Barbie authored Golden memories of a Village Belle in 2012. She is also known for her participation in charity works, cancer awareness, HIV awareness, girl child education awareness and malaria eradication, among others.

Doris Okudinia

Her photo went viral on social media during lockdown. She had waited in vain for an ambulance from the district Covid-19 taskforce to transfer a patient to a better facility. In her wisdom, the nursing officer at Ediofe Health Centre three, in Arua District wheeled the patient to Arua Regional Referral Hospital.

“The boda bodas refused because they were adhering to presidential directives. We waited but the patient was getting disorganised. She requested us to get her any means,” Okudinia narrates to NTV Uganda in May, “I took off with the patient around 1:45pm. Three ambulances passed by us on our way. I didn’t know the exact one sent for us.”

Unfortunately, Okudinia received news that the patient later passed away. On the other hand, this nurse became “a true heroine” in the eyes of Ugandans.

“I had the opportunity to visit one of my heroic health workers, Sr. Doris Okudinia, a nurse at Ediofe Health Centre three in Arua District. She wheeled a patient for over three kilometres to Arua Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. Her selflessness is heartwarming,” Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng said in a tweet on May 1.

On May 12, Okudinia was recognised “The Nurse of the Year” at the International Day of Nurses celebrations in Mulago, Kampala.

Vanessa Nakate

She came to the limelight when Associated Press (AP) news agency cropped her out of a picture taken alongside four white climate change activists. In a tweet, she wondered why she was cropped out of the picture and this ignited a global debate. In an 11 minute video posted on Twitter, Vanessa Nakate expressed her pain in between snivels. Her experience was as a reminder about climate change and how everyone needs to play their role in addressing these issues. “My country and Africa are affected by the climate crisis. I have seen how people die and lose their families, their homes and everything they dreamed of. I was wondering how we are going to put their message across if the people we expect to, that is the media, are curtailing us,” Nakate said.

She used her experience to shake the international media on the value of an African activist as well as remind the World that Africa matters. The BBC named Nakate on its list of 100 inspiring and influential women around the world for 2020. In January, she joined 20 other international youth climate activists to publish a letter to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, calling on companies, banks and governments to immediately stop subsidising fossil fuels. She was among the youth activists that spoke at the COP25 gathering in Spain in December 2019. She attended the UN Youth climate summit in New York, USA in September 2019. She has attended different climate summits in Denmark, Nigeria and Spain.