Oyeti: Businesswoman with fingers in many pies

It all started with her love for jewellery, yet, when Oyeti lost her job, the small business that had been driven by passion became the fall-back plan.

Right from the way she explains and talks about her business, it is easy to tell how passionate Monicah Oyeti, owner of the Momoville business venture in Paidha Town Council, Zombo District is.

Like the typical businesswoman she is, Oyeti doesn’t have all her eggs in one basket but has quite a number of things she does. “I do jewellery, making necklaces, earrings both in beads and African fabric. I also sell honey – Momoville Honey and peanut – Momoville Peanut(Odi),”

How she started

In 2016, Oyeti started her jewellery business while she was still an employee in Kampala. She was passionate about jewellery, thus, found ways of turning the passion into a business.

“I remember buying jewellery back then and I would dismantle it to redesign it into what I wanted. That’s how I started and being a salary earner, sometimes I would get stranded financially. I started doing these little things to earn a bit more than my salary. They weren’t very time consuming too, so as not to become an inconvenience at all,” she narrates.

The capital

Starting small is what Oyeti knows and so, she started the three ventures at different times; beginning with her jewellery business which she started with only Shs12,000.

The first batch she made was sold to family and friends, she reinvested the money into the business and that is how it continued thriving.

For the honey, Oyeti started with Shs300,000 which she used to buy a jerrican of honey at 240,000. The rest was used to buy containers and other things that she needed. By then, there was no product branding.

Oyeti says, she ventured into honey because she had realised that most people in Kampala preffered honey from West Nile; “They believe it is the best. People kept asking me whether I knew anyone who could supply them with honey from West Nile, and I saw an opportunity,” she says.

Entering into packaging peanut butter was more or less the same – seizing an opportunity she saw.

“A few people in my office asked me whether I could supply them with odi and I was more than willing to. I started with about Shs25,000, with which I bought five kilogrammes of groundnuts which were Shs3,500. I sold each kilo at Shs15,000 and it was all sold out. From then, I just continued doing that,” she proudly says.

In due course, however, Oyeti lost her job and as a fall-back plan, she decided to concentrate on her business.

Although she later settled in Paidha, most of her clients were in Kampala where she had already established a client base. “They make orders and I send the products to them in Kampala. The people in my locality also buy, but in small quantities,” Oyeti says.

She gets her honey directly from the local farmers in Paidha and does the process of filtering it to make it softer and then package it. She also buys groundnuts from local growers, has them roasted at home, refined and packed.

When she has a bigger order to execute, she normally employs other people on a part-time basis, otherwise, she runs her business alone for the biggest part since the work itself is not very tedious.

Marketing

“Since I have the biggest part of my market away from where I am, I do online marketing and make phone calls to check on the clients, get feedback and place orders. Other than that, I get many of my clients from referrals from my existing clients,” Oyeti says.

Inspiration

Her business was derived by a need to be financially independent. She says that when she lost her job, she got job offers in Kampala but her husband encouraged her to focus and grow the business.

“That gave me the energy to persist. I know that at one point, I will also employ other people. There are lows and highs but what keeps me going is the need to be independent,” Oyeti says.

Lessons learnt

Oyeti admits that years of doing business have also been years of learning. The greatest lesson though, she says was a fact that business is not something you wake up one morning and do but something that requires thorough planning and thinking, without which you may give up.

“It needs time and dedication, sacrifice and patience because it doesn’t take a few weeks or months. It could even take years to have it where you want it to be,” she shares.

To women in business, she advises that persistence is the key. “Be patient because the Shs5,000 you earn is very important to you as a woman so, you don’t have to rely on other people for your every need,” Oyeti encourages.

To people hoping to start businesses, the one piece of advice she has is: How much capital one has doesn’t matter but identifying the right business and pursuing it consistently is the key.

She adds that however, little one’s capital may be, having clients satisfied with what you offer is what matters.

Equally, Oyeti derives satisfaction from having a satisfied client. “I love seeing my clients coming back and giving me good feedback. It encourages me, and keeps me going,” she confides.

The money

Oyeti’s kilogramme of peanut goes for Shs10,000 while a kilogramme of honey goes for Shs20,000.

“With peanuts and honey combined, I earn about Shs500,000 per month. The only challenge is that the money doesn’t come in a lump sum. Different clients can pay at different times. With jewellery, before Covid-19, I would get about Shs200,000 per month. But since Covid-19, the sales there are low since people usually buy jewellery when they have occasions or parties,” she shares one of the challenges the pandemic has posed to her.

Additionally, with the current lockdown, transportation of her products to Kampala has severely been affected, leaving her with a very small market share back in Paidha.



