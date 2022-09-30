Pair knee-length dresses with pants

I did not realise how important it was to be experimental with your clothes until it hit me a few months ago that I possibly do not have enough clothes. In order to deal with this, one of the styling options I turned to was pairing my knee-length and midi dresses with some pants. What this did, eventually was enable me to recycle my dresses, while giving them a fresh look.

The dress worn over pants is not new on the fashion scene. It is possibly what your style has been needed this whole time. This is a great way to get creative and gives you a way around these fashion streets when you step out. Here is how you can style this look, for a fashion-forward ensemble.

Add character to the pieces

This is not one of those pairings you can simply throw on and keep moving. Not only does your dress and pants set have to make sense, they also need to have a unique factor that allows them to stand out and set you apart from the rest.

That means you have the option of wearing your dress in an interesting manner, with some fun prints, a button-down detail that creates a front split or even some structured sleeves. When it comes to pants, you can decide to keep these ultra-skinny or possibly flared, for a more defined look.

Nothing effortless about this