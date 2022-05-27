Pakello gives swimwear a new vibe

If you ever have any doubt about how beautiful the skin on African women is, then you may rethink that after you have seen it draped in some colour. And that and more could possibly have been the core reason for the vibrancy behind the swimwear line, Pakello.

The brand that is set to be launched in Uganda later this year, was started by Ugandan supermodel, Akello Patricia. She says she wanted to create something colourful and fun to match the melanin skin of the African woman. “Fun designs with vibrant colours were my inspiration. Whoever wears the swimwear should stand out and feel confident,”Akello explains.

The brand that consists of one piece and matching sets majorly in the neon pink, green and orange hues is something you want to be add to your collection.

The model, who has cat-walked for major brands across the fashion capitals of the world, adds that she wants Pakello to be a vibrant, futuristic, swimwear brand, with colours that brighten up women’s days.

Here are some reasons why this is high up on our recommendation for the hot season or even your next getaway.

The colour combos win

Swimwear should be anything but dull. And with the Pakello collection, you will have the hues served in plenty.

While the brand’s initial shade choices are green, pink and orange, Akello, the brain behind the brand, says future releases will have more options and shades.

The three shades are colour blocked against each other, with the tops and bottoms, and in some instances, on one piece. That features one of the shades predominant on the piece, and the other hue used along the straps of the piece.

A styling dream

Gone are the days when a swimwear meant throwing on your best piece and your newest denim shorts. The Pakello pieces allow you the luxury of styling. For instance, when media personality, Bettinah Tianah styled the look for a beach day in Dubai, she elevated her one piece with a matching turban and kimono in the lime green shade. And while these pieces were primarily swimwear, you can easily fit these into your daily pieces, wearing them as body suits over your relaxed denim looks.