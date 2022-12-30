Pamper your skin with natural masks

These facial beauty treatments are made from natural ingredients and contain no artificial chemicals or preservatives that can be harmful to the skin. They are full of vitamins and antioxidants, which with regular use will make your skin radiant, soft and supple. Here is how to pamper yourself with nature’s goodness!

Avocado olive oil vs honey mask

Mash half a ripe avocado and mix with one teaspoon of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey. Apply the mask to clean skin on your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes. Thoroughly rinse it off with lukewarm water. Pat dry with a soft face towel and then apply your face cream or lotion. This beauty treatment is especially good for moisturising dry skin.

Pawpaw and honey mask

This beauty treatment hydrates the skin and makes it glow. Mix four tablespoons of mashed, ripe pawpaw with two tablespoons of honey. The consistency should be thick. Add more mashed pawpaw, if it is too runny. Apply to clean skin on your face and neck and leave it on for two hours. Wash it off with warm water and moisturise as usual.

Oatmeal, yorghurt mask

Mix half a cup of ground oatmeal with one small, mashed banana and one tablespoon of plain, unsweetened yogurt. Apply to clean skin on your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse off with warm water and moisturize as usual. This facial mask is particularly good for combination skin, where some parts are oil and others dry.

Gram flour and yorghurt mask

Gram flour, also known as chickpea flour, is effective for oily skin. Mix it with plain, unsweetened yoghurt, a pinch of turmeric powder and enough water to make a fairly thick paste. Apply to clean skin on your face and neck. Let it dry for a few minutes before washing it off with cold water. Pat dry and moisturize as usual.

Egg white and lemon mask