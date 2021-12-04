Parenting ideas for the upcoming festive season

Christmas is around the corner. Last year and this year have been devastatingly bad. Jesus was not born on December 25, (but probably in mid-June) and Scripture does not instruct us to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, but you cannot tell that to a child. They expect to have food and fun and plenty of both during this festive season.

Christmas comes from the words “Mass of Christ” shortened to “Christmas.” The first date of celebration of Christmas was December 25, 336 by the Roman emperor, Constantine. Growing up in the town of Entebbe (now a city), our Christmas started with cutting down our own Christmas tree (or Cupressus Arizonica) from nearby fences on the 23rd or 24th, and decorating them with Christmas lights, sweets, ribbons and cards in our sitting room.

On Christmas day, we pulled out our Sunday best for Christmas church service and then had a sumptuous meal and visited the zoo (now Uganda Wildlife Education Centre) in the afternoon. We visited the Lake Victoria beaches, where we played in the sand and enjoyed music or took a family picnic in the botanical gardens. The season has not changed but what has changed now is the fact that I am now the parent and the expectation is on me to make it merry for the children. The thought of Christmas festivities is already stressing some parents. Here are tips to make your festive season worthwhile;

A family activity away from home

A visit to the village, a boot camp, an excursion, a safari trip to a national park or game reserve…(prices to these places are usually discounted for Ugandans) will break the monotony of staying home for a long time without much to do. For “helicopter” parents, these activities will not kill your children. They need them more than you may probably appreciate them.

Christmas is a season of giving ourselves and our possessions to the benefit of others. John 3:16 aptly states it: “For God so loved the world that He gave…”. This is the true spirit of Christmas. I know it has been a difficult year and you may not afford so much for so many, but you can squeeze in a small gift for someone.

Do not be a miser. To single out the less fortunate and reach out to them, is a great way to teach children that sharing is caring. You can also share gifts with your loved ones, neighbours and friends.

An- all-Carol-Sing evening

How about you constitute your own home or village choir of carolers and sing hymns around a bonfire? It can be fun.





Watch movies and play games

Some parents are not the kind that enjoy watching movies, but for the sake of relationships, watching a movie as a family is a perfect way to bond. How the Grinch stole Christmas, Home Alone, Klaus, Happy feet, Soul, The Shack, Christmas with the Kranks, The Grinch and The Miracle Season are great picks. Board games such as scrabble, monopoly and chess can be great entertainment.

Spend quality time with children

Some parents are usually busy during the year, probably spending a lot of time outside the country on work duties. But, Christmas season affords them an opportunity to be home with the rest of the family to catch up.

One such parent is Susan who lives in Australia; “The festive season is a big holiday time for me. It is when I unwind from the busy schedule and travel back to Uganda to spend time with my family. I cannot exchange this time for anything else in this world.”

Reflection

Choose to retrospectively think on the year gone by and plan for the year ahead. What were your achievements? What were your losses and what would you like to change? If you have been keeping a journal during the year, this should come easy.

It is so easy to get caught up in the euphoria of the season and the cultural context of foreign Santa Claus (do not tell your children that!) and forget that Jesus is the reason for the season. Make Luke 2 your devotional guide and tell children what Christmas is all about.

Start a new Christmas tradition

I know someone who does not cook on Christmas. They eat out as a family. They have been at it for six years now. It is one way to free up time for conversations and fun. A visit to an orphanage, hospital, and prison…whatever it is that interests you as a family, can be made into a Christmas routine.

Prepare children with special needs

There are many children in our community with special needs. It is easy to ignore them but we can make a joint effort to involve them in the festivities without injuring them mentally and emotionally.

For instance, bright lights, loud noises, crowds, many activities can overwhelm a child with autism spectrum disability (ASD).

Mia Agatha, an autistic activist and a mother, says: “Talk to your child about Christmas in advance, take them shopping in calm places, play them soft Christmas music to create the mood in their minds before the day.”

When children participate, they like it. As a parent, desist from insisting on perfection but harness their creativity and motivation.