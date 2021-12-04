Parenting ideas for the upcoming festive season

Shop with the children and also to get them involved in decorating, in order to create the mood in their minds before the day.            
PHOTO/net

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

Choose to retrospectively think on the year gone by and plan for the year ahead. What were your achievements? What were your losses and what would you like to change? If you have been keeping a journal, this should come easy. 

Christmas is around the corner. Last year and this year have been devastatingly bad. Jesus was not born on December 25, (but probably in mid-June) and Scripture does not instruct us to celebrate Jesus’ birthday, but you cannot tell that to a child. They expect to have food and fun and plenty of both during this festive season. 

