Parenting with the end in mind

Weeks ago, social media platforms were awash with a story about celebrities who cannot do household chores. They reason that they spend their, talents and abilities on lucrative things than just chores. Their parents raised them with the end in mind.

History has a record of two interesting fathers. One father raising two daughters, started training them to be international tennis players as early as four years. The other father who was raising a son, started him at playing golf when he was barely three years.

These are classic examples of intentional parenting; the type of parenting where a parent forecasts into the future, envisions what or where they want their child or children to be and work backwards to ensure they put in place everything necessary to help the children achieve that vision.

It takes a very deliberate thought process of dreaming and planning for children as opposed to going about the journey in a haphazard way.

It is also a very delicate journey because the parent must guard against trying to impose their tastes on their children’s lives. You may want your child to be a pilot and yet, naturally, the child has a strong dislike and phobia for heights.

It is intriguing to study the parents with the end in mind. This is the father or mother who will teach their daughter how to work smart and not necessarily work hard.

But because this kind of planning and foresight is somewhat alien to many folks, they tend to frown at a young woman who says she wasn’t groomed to do household chores. She was groomed to make money so she can afford to pay people who would support and make her life easy.

I am a firm believer in hard work, in planning and in strategising. But I also firmly believe in working smart. One doesn’t necessarily have to spend time reinventing the wheel. Work with what is available for your growth. We should teach our children to embrace change, embrace technology and the ease it creates in our day to day lives. Whereas it was absolutely okay for my generation to pound groundnuts for sauce, today we have machines that can do that same job more efficiently and in much less time.

What kind of future do we envision for our children and how well are we preparing them for that future? Are we simply closed in our little worlds and convinced that whatever was is and shall always be?