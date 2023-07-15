Picnics: Fun times for family and friends

Picnics are outings where food and drinks are enjoyed outdoors in scenic spaces such as open air gardens, picturesque spots in the countryside, lakesides, river banks and nature resorts. They are great times to enjoy relaxed weekend meals and have fun with family and friends, while taking in the beauty of nature. Although it is common to pack foods that have already been prepared, different types of raw meat and vegetables can also be packed and barbequed at the picnic site. These tips will help you enjoy a perfect picnic every time.

What to pack

A large mat, cloth (lesu), or blanket to sit on and a large plastic table cloth to protect it from food spills, disposable cups, plates and utensils, serviettes, bottle openers; wipes and a large polythene bag to collect any garbage. You will need to take gas burners or a portable barbeque grill with charcoal or briquettes, match boxes and cooler boxes to keep the meat and fresh produce chilled. You will also need a 20 litre jerrican of water.

Seasonings and condiments

These are important as they add flavour to foods. They include salt and pepper, sugar, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and other relishes.

Drinks

The choice of drinks is entirely up to you and may range from fresh fruit juices to hot beverages. You will need cooler boxes with ice to keep cold drinks cold and large vacuum flasks to keep hot drinks hot.

Food

Popular picnic foods include: sandwiches, vegetable salads, fresh fruit, chapatis, sausages, potato salad, roast/fried beef and chicken and raw vegetables cut into pieces that can be dipped into sauces. Snacks include: crisps, popcorn, cakes and sweet and savoury pastries. It is best to pack chilled fruit and vegetables in containers in cooler boxes and to pack sauces and dressings separately. Salads can then be dressed at the picnic site so that the vegetables remain crisp and don’t turn soggy. Fresh fruit is best cut into medium size pieces and threaded on to skewers. They look pretty this way and are easy to handle.

First aid kit and music

This is important especially when children are involved, in case anyone gets any cuts, scrapes or other small emergencies. Take along a bluetooth speaker/ battery operated cd player or radio for the music lovers.