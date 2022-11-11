Political will is a key ingredient in the climate change fight – Nakabuye

What drew you into the fight for climate justice?

I am a victim of the climate crisis, so for me, it is not an interest but a responsibility. I grew up in Kyankoole Parish, Butenga sub-county in Bukomansimbi District. As I grew up, I witnessed what was happening on our farm and on the neighbouring farms.

We experienced rising temperatures; seasons changed. Our village was devastated by the impacts of climate change. We had a stream running through our farm but it dried up. At first, I did not know that these were the effects of climate change, because even at school, we were not taught what it is.

In 2017, when I joined university, I got the chance to know what climate change really is and how it is affecting people. When I understood it, I took on the responsibility to share this information with others. The person who taught me about climate change told me very few people in the world are aware of it, yet we are running out of time to combat it.

Most people your age have other interests, far from climate justice. How are you getting them to be concerned about the effects of climate change?

The youth might not know it, but climate change is already affecting us. In Uganda, you cannot keep track of the seasons, especially if you are a farmer. Many of us depend on agriculture and if it is affected, we all suffer. We have seen the damages caused by floods. Who is going to pay for the property lost? Who is going to pay for the lives lost? Recently, people were dying of famine in the Karamoja sub-region. These droughts are caused by climate change. The youth have to speak out. As a country, we contribute only 0.01 percent to global emissions yet we are facing, firsthand, the effects of climate change. Someone has to account for this because we are not causing it.

Besides loss and damage, what is our biggest climate crisis right now?

Let us deal with one elephant at a time. First, we are experiencing the effect of climate change, so how do we mitigate or adapt to them? And who will pay for the damage? Then, let us look at the environment. Uganda is an agricultural country. At a time when the world is transitioning to clean and renewable energy, Uganda is looking at fossil fuels. We have the sun all year round. How about harnessing its power to produce energy? Uganda has resources, we only need the political will.

Do you think there is the political will to take on climate resilience?

In Uganda? We do not have the political will. If we had it, the actions would be visible. But also, climate awareness is a challenge.

In every 10 people you meet, only one knows about climate change. We need to get this information out there. There is a lot of confusion about the EACOP because people do not really understand what it is all about.

Many Ugandans know that we have oil that needs to be extracted. But, do they know about the effects of the extraction process? If people can be aware that we are facing a climate emergency and if they accept that and understand it, it will be a big step towards creating solutions.

You cannot save what you do not understand. Climate awareness backed by political will and actions are the game changer.

You are a member of the Fridays for Future Movement. What activities do you engage in?

Fridays for Future Uganda is a group of students and youth fighting for creating awareness, and calling on government to take urgent climate action. It is part of the international Fridays for Future Movement. In Uganda, we have a network of 50,000 students and youths.

We have influenced policy both locally and internationally and we have worked on different campaigns, such as, The Campaign to Save Bugoma Forest and the on the EACOP (protests).

Early this year, we had a mock COP27, where we traversed Uganda and heard the voices of the youth, supported by the French Embassy. We came up with a report and recommendations about what youth really want. That is why we are at COP27 today. We want to raise the voices of the Ugandan youth and put them in the spaces where decision making and implementation are taking place.

Let us talk gender and climate change. Are women just seeking special status?

According to a UN report, 80 percent of the people affected by climate change are women and children. That puts us at the forefront. When the floods and droughts occur, women still have to cook, look after the children and move for long distances to look for clean water to cook and wash clothes. But, this is not the case with men. A man will come back at night and demand for everything. If the woman cannot provide, she will be end up being beaten or harassed. This is happening to women everywhere, and yet when you look at the decision-making tables, women are nowhere to be seen. Women and girls should be given front and centre positions in decision-making on climate justice because they experience the effects of climate first hand and so, are in a better position to give to combat climate change.

TITBITS

Recommendations from youth to government at Mock COP27

1. Create space and involve victims of climate change in climate negotiations

2. Support female entrepreneurs

3. Enact strict environmental laws and introduce high penalties for offenders

4. Avail climate information in local languages

5. Promote formal and informal climate literacy

6. Fulfill climate pledges and commit to climate agreements

7. Avail funds for girl/women organisations

8. Set up climate action demonstration centers and libraries

9. Create funds for girls and youth to promote green technology and innovations.