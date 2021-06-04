Power of a mic lies in creativity and passion

Teacher-cum EMcee. Jimmy Muhangi, also known as JimmyDMc, is an emcee and a teacher at Kabojja International School. Godfrey Lugaaju caught up with him on his unwavering love for the microphone.

By Godfrey Lugaaju More by this Author

When and how did you start emceeing?

I started in high school. I used to emcee classmates’ birthdays and I was also the emcee at my school’s farewell party in 2012. Since then, the mic has not dropped from my hand. The first wedding where I was an emcee was in 2015 and I have officiated other functions.

When do you feel that you have performed as an emcee?

The power of a mic lies in its ability to move crowds. Seeing smiles on people’s faces in your audience gives the greatest sense of fulfillment.

What fascinates you about this job?

My moments on the mic stretch from dancing, singing to auctioning, talking and cracking jokes. But most of all the best moment is when your client is happy. Seeing men older than me listening attentively and laughing gives me joy.

How do you keep yourself creative?

I keep up to date with all latest events in the country. I also research and take time to develop new content every weekend. Even when a weekend passes without a gig, I work like I have one. The other trick is audience assessment; I always study my audience and deliver based on their needs.

What do you frown upon in this trade?

The biggest hurdle is convincing a client to give you a certain amount and then more to the steep slope, those who fail to actually pay. Some people do not appreciate the value of emcees and they pay them peanuts.

What does it take to be a good emcee?

When one has passion, everything else falls into place. It is easy to get along with any kind of audience.

What are some of the memorable functions you have emceed on?

Just before the lockdown, Kabojja International School hosted the Vice President H.E Edward Ssekandi and I was the official emcee of the event. But every event for me is a wonderful memory.

What are the highs and lows of being on the mic?

Getting a well-paying gig, wowing crowds, that moment when someone walks up to me to thank me or ask for a business card and networking are some of the highs. The lows are often in price negotiation, delayed payments and the most frustrating is when a client places new instructions every minute without giving the emcee a chance to be creative.

How do you juggle school and the mic?

My teaching job is a priority because I believe in being part of building a great generation for tomorrow. When I do not have classes, that’s when I do emcee work.

What kind of events are you more flexible doing?

Weddings, introduction and giveaway ceremonies, especially of mixed cultures. I am an all-round emcee and I handle all functions including corporate events.

What makes an emcee tick?

Confidence, smartness, flexibility, passion, humility, charisma and humour. Being able to identify with an audience is an added advantage. Presentation is key. Every emcee ought to appear smart for every function. Whenever I get a gig, I deliver no matter how small an event is. From a birthday party, one may get other clients.

Are you the kind that follows the agenda or you prefer doing it your own way?

Flexibility is at the heart of this business. The worst emcee you could ever have is a rigid one. While a programme is a required, nothing moves crowds like doing things in a new style.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Romeo and Juliet taught me that this is not possible to fall in love at the first sight. You feel excited when someone is around but you will easily forget about them in minutes. I believe in time and allowing a relationship to grow organically.

Away from emceeing, what kind of person are you?

I am a strict father. I want to see my children grow into responsible citizens. I am a devout Catholic and a teacher modelling future leaders.

