Preparing stuffed tomatoes

Take advantage of the plentiful supply of the large, plump tomatoes in the markets to make delicious stuffed tomatoes. These are great served as starter or with eggs, sausages and potatoes wedges for breakfast.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

8 large, ripe, firm tomatoes

500g minced meat, cooked

1 cup white rice, boiled

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 medium-size onions, finely chopped

½ cup parsley, finely chopped

1 cup cheese, grated

¼ cup spring onions, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Olive or vegetable oil

Method

1.Preheat the oven to 325F/160C gas 3 mark. Divide the grated cheese in half and put aside.

2.Wash and dry the tomatoes and slice off the top of each tomato about 2 cm from the top to create a ‘lid.’ Carefully scoop out the pulp and seeds without damaging the tomato. (You can use these in a sauce later.)

3.Put the minced beef and rice in a large bowl and add the garlic, onions, parsley, spring onions, ½ cup of cheese, ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, 1 tbsp oil and salt to taste. Mix well so that all the ingredients are well combined and evenly distributed.

4.Fill the each tomato with the minced meat mixture, topped with a sprinkling of the remaining cheese. Put the filled tomatoes on to a lightly oiled oven tray or in an ovenproof casserole dish and cover each tomato with its ‘lid.’ Drizzle each tomato with a little oil. Bake in a preheated oven until the cheese is nicely melted. Serve hot with eggs, sausages and potato wedges for breakfast or as a snack or starter and enjoy.