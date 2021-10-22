Purposefully set boundaries with children

By Min Atek More by this Author

He came running from outside and burst into the room. Everyone went silent. The young boy, about four to five years started to shout at his mother. Stunned, the room fell silent. We all watched in absolute shock and wondered what the mother’s response would be.

Despite her attempts to stop him, the boy continued. Then she turned and started explaining to us how his behaviour was inappropriate.

Over the years, I have learnt that parenting is very unique and personal and there are distinct ways and standards that have been used by specific groups, world over. One may say that the way they parent their child is purely a personal choice, meaning they may opt to overlook certain vices in the children, after all, they are only children.

I remember listening to a clip where a parent was nudging other parents to purposefully set boundaries with their children. I figured it was good for both the parents and the children.

We all need boundaries and a level of clarity in what our roles and responsibilities are. I have a deep conviction that children are smart and can be groomed and raised a certain way. Likewise, if those standards are not set, just like a wild plant in the field, a child can grow without values and beliefs.

It is true that each parent is free to raise their children the way they feel like. However, if a child grows up with the liberty to scream and shout at their mother, this way of doing things shall be the norm and standard even when they grow older. Who in the world enjoys being shouted at? Letting this child do as they wish sets a dangerous precedent for them and for their beloved mother.

Should a modern parent set boundaries? Is it essential for a child to learn how to deal with themselves, with parents, with their peers and with those older than them or the notion is backward and overrated?

One of the things that guides me is the reality that the children I am raising are not simply for me. They live and must thrive in a much bigger world, which will require from them a level of commitment, hardwork and wisdom.

Setting boundaries at the earliest age positions a child onto the path of personal responsibility and growth.

Additionally, a responsible child is of value to their parents because they can fend for themselves as well as the wider community, while an irresponsible child is a burden to themselves, their parents and the entire community.