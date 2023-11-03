Quick and easy one bowl chocolate cake

All the ingredients in this easy, no-fuss, chocolate cake recipe, can be whisked together in one bowl, using an electric hand mixer or an ordinary whisk. Be sure to try it out this weekend and treat your loved ones to a scrumptious treat!

Ingredients

1 heaped cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

A pinch of salt

½ cup sugar

1 large egg

¼ cup melted butter/margarine

1/3 cup plain yoghurt

tsp vanilla essence

½ cup hot coffee

Method

1.Pre-heat the oven to 180C/350F/gas mark 4 and lightly grease and line a round, 8 inch (20cm) baking pan.

2.Sieve the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

3.Add the sugar and whisk together, so that all the dry ingredients are well combined.

4.Put the egg, melted butter or margarine, yoghurt and vanilla in another bowl and whisk well until well blended. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix with an electric hand mixer or whisk to blend well. The mixture at this stage should be thick and somewhat dry.

5.Add half of the hot coffee to the mixture and whisk well to avoid any lumps forming. Add the rest of the coffee and beat until smooth and evenly combined.