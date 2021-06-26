Raising responsible children

Oftentimes, I have taken both children aside and sat them down to have a candid conversation regarding their actions

By Min Atek More by this Author

Who left their used plate in the sink?’ The mother of the children asked quietly and yet firmly on getting back home after a long and busy work day.

Both children very quickly denied any knowledge of the dirty plate. In fact, it almost appeared like they have never used a plate in their entire life.

“Who was the last to use the bathroom and left it looking like this?” The mother asked yet again before the children each vehemently denied using the bathroom. Again, you’d imagine none of them has ever used a bathroom their entire life.

One particular evening after this continuous game of denying individual and personal responsibility, I took one child aside and began the journey of teaching and emphasising personal responsibility.

If there’s anything the typical human being is absolutely guilty of, it’s to run away and avoid individual responsibility.

This vice is exhibited left, right and centre in our lives.

Advertisement

See the way many Ugandans do their things. Look at the way people drive in opposite lanes and how fully fledged individuals will throw rubbish out of their amazing cars without fear or favour. Why?

Because they don’t want the rubbish in their car and also because they don’t have the individual responsibility and patience to wait till they can dispose of the rubbish.

One night after the children had had a heated argument each accusing the other of what the other had done, I took one child aside and using his exact words, I asked him if by the exchange they had just had he had exhibited maturity. He looked down. After a short while I asked him to be the stronger and more mature one in the incident. He quietly went into the kitchen and began cleaning up.

Oftentimes, I have taken both children aside and sat them down to have a candid conversation regarding their actions. I will usually ask each to speak and in a short while it will be clear their both played a part in the way things went from wrong, to bad and to worse.

If a child can eat from a plate and leave that used plate on the table for the maid to pick up and wash, you’re raising an irresponsible human being and this is regardless of how old the child is. Even toddlers should be taught to be responsible by carrying their used plates off the eating area. Responsibility is not limited by age. Start at the earliest possibility and God help us, do not give excuses for your children’s misbehaviour.

The biggest lesson in responsibility is the one where the children learn to imitate their parents. If the parent throws rubbish from the car while while driving, that’s the behaviour the children will be familiar with and that’s what they’ll do, without a doubt.

What responsibility the parent carries. In these interesting times that we live, may we take time to reflect on our lives and the values we are passing onto our young ones. May God help us all!