Reading will build your child’s critical and analytical skills

I visited a close friend over the weekend, whom I had not seen in a long while. So we had a lot to talk about. The food and the drinks were all good and I enjoyed the hospitality that was extended to me. But one thing struck my mind.

All his four children own phones, tabs and laptops. And all the time I spent there, about four hours, children were glued on screens, either watching cartoons or playing their favourite games. The big boy was on PlayStation.

There was no trace of a bookshelf in his house either. Not that I am against children being on screens, but it appears many parents are not investing time and resources to help their children develop their reading skills.

A negligible percentage of children today, read books, especially physical copies. We buy them nice clothes, expensive gifts, give them treats and take them for holidays, but we hardly buy books for them. Some of us think once we pay tuition fees for children, the reading skill will take care of itself.

Did you know that reading is a great way to improve your child’s language skills such as widening their vocabulary and fluency and deepening their comprehension?

Children who read a lot develop critical thinking, and analytical skills, have more content knowledge, higher memory retention capacities and higher levels of concentration.

The recommended reading time per day for a child is 15 minutes. Any time lower than that will translate into low growth and anything above it say 30 minutes to an hour will make the child gain exponentially.



Model reading

Some parents struggle with reading themselves. It is proven by research that one out of five adults has trouble reading. But if you want something better for your children, you have to push yourself.

“I never liked reading”, confesses Agatha “but I wanted to raise a reader because I heard about the benefits attached to reading for adults and children alike, so I started reading. And now, I can confidently say that my son, aged 10, is a ferocious reader because he sees me read a lot myself. I think out of boredom, and children get easily bored, he just picks up a book and reads leisurely to pass his time.”

Have a library at home

You can create an age-appropriate library, a nook, at your home from where your children read content suitable for their level. In this way, you are communicating to your children that reading is a vitally important activity and you treasure it. Reading begins with exposure to books and a library is one such place. Do not underestimate their capacity to read once the library is present. Make this space spacious, colourful, and attractive for children to want to spend time there.

Read with your child

For some of us, the nights before our heads hit the pillow, are great times to read the Bible together and discuss a portion of scripture. When you read aloud with your young children, you are helping them develop their cognitive skills (or the ability to think and understand) and improving their phonetics and fluency. “I started reading to my daughter when she was six months. She is now three. She can perfectly recite Psalms 23 in its entirety because I always read it to her.

“Because I always read her Bible stories from her children’s Bible with pictures, she is picking up the habit of liking books. Whenever she returns from school (she is in baby class) after putting off her uniform, she rummages through her bag and picks up her homework to do immediately.

‘‘I do not struggle with her doing her homework. I think I have a future book nerd,” Jennifer says with pride. Parents want to spend time with their children and reading books with their children provides this time. Through reading, a special bond and intimacy are created, which is helpful for the child’s emotional well-being.

Reduce screen time

Children love screens. And they can get some digital learning there too but it can be a distraction when social media, ads, many sites, and games are on the same devices and can be accessed. This does not help the child to concentrate on reading as it were if they had a hard book copy. Research also indicates that holding a physical book helps one absorb information compared to reading from a screen.

Discover your child’s interests

Even for a child who is lazy or uninterested in reading, if they find books in his area of interest or those that favour his learning style, they will most likely take a second look (or read). “I have interested my eight-year-old daughter in reading by this method”, says Janat. “I noticed she likes fashion and design, so whenever I see pictures of fashion, I share them with her and she no doubt, reads the information contained there.”

Journal their day-to-day experiences

It is not enough for them to just read and take in information; they need an outlet to give out that information and that is through writing. And it does not have to be writing letters, but can also be drawing in pictures or shading in colours.

As a parent, take interest in everything they write down and praise them, if they write well, for that encourages them to know you care about their writing. Writing also gives you an insight into their thought world, how and what they are experiencing in life.