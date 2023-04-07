Recipes to try out this Easter

Coconut fish curry

Delicious, creamy and packed with flavour, coconut fish curry is the perfect Easter treat for your family.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

1 kg fish fillet, cut into 3cm cubes

3 medium onions, chopped and blended

165g (11 tbsp) ginger garlic paste

4 medium-size tomatoes, chopped & blended

3 tsp turmeric

2 tsp fish masala

2 tsp cumin powder

1½ tbsp Royco curry mchuzi, mixed with a little water

425ml (1 can) coconut cream

2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped

2 lemons, cut into quarters

3 tbsp oil

1 tsp salt

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the ginger garlic paste and cook over medium heat, without burning. Add the onions and cook stirring for a few minutes.

2. Add the turmeric, fish masala, cumin, salt and Royco. Cook stirring over low heat for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes and continue cooking for a few minutes.

3. Pour in the coconut cream, bring to a boil and then simmer over low heat for a few minutes, adding a little more salt if necessary.

4. Add the fish and enough water to make a fairly thick sauce. Simmer over low heat for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, being careful not to break up the fish. Serve the curry with rice, chapatti, hasselback potatoes and a festive farm salad.

Rosemary and garlic hasselback potatoes

These crunchy, buttery accordion-like potatoes look fancy and impressive. They take very little effort to make and are healthy and tasty.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

l 3 kg potatoes thoroughly washed, unpeeled

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

30ml (2 tbsp) salted butter, melted

5 cloves garlic, minced

2 sprigs rosemary, leaves removed

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Line a large baking tray with aluminum foil and brush with a little oil. Preheat the oven to 230C/450F/gas mark 8.

2. Put each potato in the hollow of a large wooden spoon and make deep vertical cuts ½ cm apart, without cutting all the way through the potato.

3. Mix the oil with the melted butter, garlic and rosemary leaves.

4. Arrange the potatoes on the baking tray, brush with the garlic-rosemary oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

5. Roast in the oven for an hour and 15 minutes or until cooked, basting with the melted oil in the tray, half way through the roasting. Serve hot.

New Content Item (1)

Festive farm salad

Fresh and colourful with a simple, but delicious dressing, this salad will add a delightful touch of festivity to your Easter spread.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

2 large lettuce, shredded

3 boiled eggs, quartered

250g boiled Peas

3 small tomatoes, sliced

1 medium-size cooked broccoli

2 large cobs boiled maize

250g mozzarella cheese, diced (optional)

2 medium-size carrots, dice





For the dressing

l 60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil

2 tbsp lemon/lime juice

l 2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp Aromat

Method

1. Cut the broccoli into florets and slice the maize kernels off the maize cobs. Put these into a large bowl with the lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, eggs, peas and cheese. Chill until ready to use.

2. Put the olive oil, lemon/lime juice, garlic, black pepper and Aromat into a bottle. Close the lid and shake vigourously. Pour the dressing over the salad, just before serving and toss to coat well.