Recipes to try out this Easter
Coconut fish curry
Delicious, creamy and packed with flavour, coconut fish curry is the perfect Easter treat for your family.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 1 kg fish fillet, cut into 3cm cubes
- 3 medium onions, chopped and blended
- 165g (11 tbsp) ginger garlic paste
- 4 medium-size tomatoes, chopped & blended
- 3 tsp turmeric
- 2 tsp fish masala
- 2 tsp cumin powder
- 1½ tbsp Royco curry mchuzi, mixed with a little water
- 425ml (1 can) coconut cream
- 2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
- 2 lemons, cut into quarters
- 3 tbsp oil
- 1 tsp salt
Method
1. Heat the oil in a large saucepan, add the ginger garlic paste and cook over medium heat, without burning. Add the onions and cook stirring for a few minutes.
2. Add the turmeric, fish masala, cumin, salt and Royco. Cook stirring over low heat for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes and continue cooking for a few minutes.
3. Pour in the coconut cream, bring to a boil and then simmer over low heat for a few minutes, adding a little more salt if necessary.
4. Add the fish and enough water to make a fairly thick sauce. Simmer over low heat for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, being careful not to break up the fish. Serve the curry with rice, chapatti, hasselback potatoes and a festive farm salad.
Rosemary and garlic hasselback potatoes
These crunchy, buttery accordion-like potatoes look fancy and impressive. They take very little effort to make and are healthy and tasty.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- l 3 kg potatoes thoroughly washed, unpeeled
- 30ml (2 tbsp) oil
- 30ml (2 tbsp) salted butter, melted
- 5 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 sprigs rosemary, leaves removed
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Method
1. Line a large baking tray with aluminum foil and brush with a little oil. Preheat the oven to 230C/450F/gas mark 8.
2. Put each potato in the hollow of a large wooden spoon and make deep vertical cuts ½ cm apart, without cutting all the way through the potato.
3. Mix the oil with the melted butter, garlic and rosemary leaves.
4. Arrange the potatoes on the baking tray, brush with the garlic-rosemary oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.
5. Roast in the oven for an hour and 15 minutes or until cooked, basting with the melted oil in the tray, half way through the roasting. Serve hot.
Festive farm salad
Fresh and colourful with a simple, but delicious dressing, this salad will add a delightful touch of festivity to your Easter spread.
Ingredients (Serves 4)
- 2 large lettuce, shredded
- 3 boiled eggs, quartered
- 250g boiled Peas
- 3 small tomatoes, sliced
- 1 medium-size cooked broccoli
- 2 large cobs boiled maize
- 250g mozzarella cheese, diced (optional)
- 2 medium-size carrots, dice
For the dressing
- l 60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon/lime juice
- l 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp Aromat
Method
1. Cut the broccoli into florets and slice the maize kernels off the maize cobs. Put these into a large bowl with the lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, eggs, peas and cheese. Chill until ready to use.
2. Put the olive oil, lemon/lime juice, garlic, black pepper and Aromat into a bottle. Close the lid and shake vigourously. Pour the dressing over the salad, just before serving and toss to coat well.
3. Transfer salad to a clean salad or serving bowl and serve.