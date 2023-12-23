Reflecting on top fashion trends of 2023

As we bid farewell to another year and eagerly welcome a new one, it is time to reminisce the unforgettable fashion trends that defined 2023. From clothing to accessories, the trends that took centre stage this year went beyond personal preferences and style choices. So, in no particular order, here are some of the trends that dominated this year across both men and women’s wear.

Farewell to the essential bra

In recent times, I have noticed a new sense of boldness has swept over the female crowd, leaving party-goaers astonished and, in some cases, a little embarrassed. The once indispensable bra became less significant in 2023, with many women opting for a bra-less and tape-less approach, embracing a freedom of expression that pushes the boundaries of traditional fashion norms. While this trend has garnered attention and praise on social media platforms, it has also been criticised as one of the most tasteless fashion trends we saw this year.

Naked illusion dresses

True to its name, the naked illusion dress took the fashion scene by storm in 2023. Featuring a body plastered across a bodycon-style dress, this optical illusion creates the appearance of nudity while keeping the wearer fully clothed. Brands such as Fashionnova and Jean Paul Gaultier offered diverse options, including long-sleeved maxis and sleeveless mini dresses, making it a versatile choice for both a night out and vacation wear.

Wide-legged pants take the lead

As the reign of skinny pants came to an end, 2023 saw style-conscious men embracing wide-legged pants. Renowned for their versatility, these pants effortlessly transitioned from casual to dressed-up attires, providing a perfect canvas for a wardrobe revamp. Whether paired with a simple T-shirt and quilted jacket for a relaxed look or dressed up with a shirt and trench coat for a K-pop-inspired ensemble, wide-legged pants became the symbol of a matured and refined style.

Larger than life accessories

In a year where larger-than-life experiences seemed to be the norm, accessories followed suit. Earrings, bags and shoes all underwent a transformation, evolving from miniature to life-sized and elaborate. Chunky sole loafers, in particular, emerged as a popular choice for everyday wear, offering a stylish alternative to heels. The trend extended to earrings, sunglasses, bags, and even coats, creating fashion moments that demanded attention.

Y2K fashion era makes a return

This fashion era made a triumphant return in 2023, bringing back iconic items such as maxi skirts, tank tops, suede tracksuit sets and low-cut denims. Gen Z’s interpretation of these nostalgic pieces added a modern twist, making the revival of Y2K fashion a joyous celebration of the past with a contemporary flair.

The unlikely rise of crocs

Love them or hate them, crocs emerged as an unexpected fashion statement in 2023. Once relegated to the status of house slippers, crocs found their way into public spaces, from events and workplaces to airports. The evolving design of crocs, including customised options for special occasions, challenged preconceived notions and sparked debates about their place in the fashion landscape.