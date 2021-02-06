Reignite your maxi style

With all the latest silhouettes floating on the market, such as skater skirts and bandages, it is easy to shove them the maxi away in your “never going to wear again” section

By Gloria Haguma More by this Author

When was the last time you wore a maxi skirt? Do you still find them fancy? Are you the type that saves your maxi attire for occasional visits to the in-laws?

Growing up, maxis were trendy. Whether it is a skirt or dress, there is something about the maxi attire; decency and elegance, especially when it is well accessorised.

With all the latest silhouettes floating on the market, such as skater skirts and bandages, it is easy to shove them the maxi away in your “never going to wear again” section. This is the time that maxi skirt or dress is going to come in handy.

Spice things up

Forget that maxi look that was always worn in the most boring ways. Step up your maxi by wearing it in a fun hue, a fashionable silhouette, and some print.

If you choose your maxi in a basic shade, then splash some colour with your accessories such as head bands, a cute little clutch and jewellery. If you do opt for a maxi skirt, then a side split or detail such as sheer panels could be a good idea.

Get synced

Next time you want to wear a maxi dress, add a belt to it to create some variation to your look. If a waist belt is not your cup of tea, then opt for a waist length jacket or any layering piece of your choice.

Break your look

That button down dress you have put away because you can’t figure out how to wear it, may be what you needed to nail your “dress over jeans” ensemble.

The idea is to have the dress over your jeans and button up until your navel area for a fashion forward look.

Accessories

Depending on your fashion taste buds, you can accessorise this look with a pair of thigh high boots, or keep it relaxed and athleisure with some cool sneakers.

Remember how well you accessorise your look, the detail and structure of your maxi attire will pull off a perfect maxi day.