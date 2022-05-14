Relaxed suiting for Joe Malaika collection

We all love a good suit, but you know what is even better? A relaxed suiting look that allows you to be comfortable and expressive with your fashion choices. And that is what today’s collection is offering.

The colour blocked collection, by USA based Ugandan designer, Joe Malaika was unveiled last week and we can already picture ourselves serving several fashion moments with some of the pieces in this collection.

The women’s wear collection consisted of colour blocked and single hue suited pieces that were enhanced with some fun details such as cut outs, shirtless options and there was a short suit as well. The pieces that had pink, blue and red options were kept playful, fun and ready to wear.

Are you looking for some unique outfits to add to your wardrobe? This collection may work for you.

Hue to work with

Contrary to what you have been told, no one says your work attire should be strictly muted and a lot of the time, boring. So with this collection, you have the option of breaking these suit looks and pair the pants with a turtle neck and a subtle-coloured blazer of your choice. This way, you are able to make just the right statement, without coming off as over the top.

Majority of the blazers in the collection would also make for creative layering options over your single toned dresses or jumpsuits. We all love to invest in pieces that are flexible enough to be switched up with different looks. This collection offers just that.

Keep it playful

Nothing beats a look that has the power to be formal, but also allowing room for flexibility. With this collection, the cut outs with some of the looks give it a fun and playful touch, which goes to show that your suits sets do not have to always be serious and uptight.