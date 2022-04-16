RHOL brings on the heat at launch

If you have been a fan of the Rich Housewives franchise, you will be glad to know that after the launch of the Durban Edition, the Real House Wives of Lagos was recently launched as the second instalment of the show in Africa.

And we all know that West Africans do not play when it comes to serving their looks. The show that will be airing on Showmax has quite the cast that includes Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Kiekie, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mariam Timmer, a PR expert.

And during the show’s launch in Johannesburg, the show’s cast and attendees alike were giving what they ought to be giving, which was the fashion.

Here are some of the head turning and memorable looks from the affair.

Bonang Batheba

As the host for the evening, the South African media personality made it a point to show up, and she was definitely head turning in her strapless gown that featured its own lilac coloured cape.

The dress by Nigerian couturier Matopeda was styled with her short hair bob and strap heels. This look is perfection and the addition of the cape gave it so much character.

Londie London

The star of the Real House Wives of Durban showed up in a purple sheer detailed dress by a South African designer that featured a floral front trail, and peplum detail.

We all know reality TV is all but drama, and it was only right that dress was serving its own drama on the red carpet.

Mihlali Ndamase

The digital influencer brought the blues to the affair with her side split gown, that was detailed with dropping beads.