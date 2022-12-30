Ring in 2023 with these style options

Congratulations on making it this far. The year 2022 has been a challenging, but quite remarkable for many people. We won some and lost some. But we remained strong.

And what better way to ring in a new year than with style? For your year-ender celebration, choosing the right hues, textures and fits for your New Year celebration is approved for a fashionista. Here are four fashion options to explore, as we cross over into 2023.

Metallics

Regardless of what your party turn-up looks like, you need something that gets you in a celebratory mood. And that is why a metallic number is a great option to start. You can choose to have this for your entire look, in the form of a dress, pantsuit, or jumpsuit and complete the look with pompous accessories.

You can switch up the colour options with these, and instead of sticking to the traditional gold and silver, explore alternatives such as pink, green, red and even orange. It is a celebration after all; so it is going bigger or going home.

Feathers

Nothing says you are ready for the party like a great feather-detailed look. These fashion details are elaborate and stunning. Whether you choose to wear them in minimal bits or go for a full-on ensemble, you can be sure you will be making it on the best-dressed list. Feathers make for a complimenting look on your dresses, shirts, jackets and even with your matching sets. Find a style that suits you best and accessorise it.

Sequins

Sequins make a perfect match for any celebration. And that is why this detail ranks high up on outfit options for year-ender celebration. Consider switching it up and get shimmery with your accessories. You also have the option of keeping your solid number in a single tone or wearing your sequins in a multi-coloured hue option. For accessories on this look, keep the other elements muted. Do not be tempted to go head-to-toe sequin, as this may ruin your look.

Backless silhouettes

This option is what they had in mind when sexy dressing was invented. The backless silhouette gives you a sexy look in effortless ways. You have the option of keeping your backless detail on your dress, shirt, or even jacket. With the jacket option, you can dress this up with some shimmery detailed denim pants or a broken glass embellished mini skirt. Do not forget to shop for a stick-on bra for this, because nothing ruins stylish outfits, like peeping bras.

Slip dress