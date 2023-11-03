Secrets to perfectly roasted whole chicken

Roasted whole chicken is a dish every home cook should master, as it is delicious and a lot healthier. How do you ensure that your roast whole chicken turns out juicy, tasty with crispy, golden-brown skin?

Good chicken

For best results, select a chicken that weighs two to three kilogrammes and looks plump and healthy, with no broken or discoloured skin.

Season the chicken overnight

Rinse and pat it dry with paper towels or a clean dish cloth. Combine a healthy portion of seasonings of your choice and rub this on to the chicken’s skin and inside its cavity. Refrigerate overnight.

Room temperature

Take the chicken out of the fridge. This should take no more than 30 minutes. To make the skin extra crispy, dry it and cover it with one tablespoon of olive oil or melted butter.

Use a roasting pan with a rack

Use a roasting pan deep enough to collect the juices that will drip from the chicken. It should also have a rack on which to put the chicken. This will elevate it so that dry heat can circulate around it and cook it evenly.

Use the right temperature

Preheat the oven to 232C/450F/ gas mark 8 for at least 20 minutes. Put the chicken in the hot oven and then immediately reduce the heat to 190C/375F/gas mark 5, to get an initial sear on the skin.

Baste the chicken

Do this after 20 minutes with an extra tablespoon of butter. Continue basting the chicken every 20 minutes with the juices in the pan, to crisp up the skin and infuse it with flavour. A two to three kilogramme chicken should be roasted for about one and a half hours.

How to tell the chicken is ready

Pierce the thickest part of the chicken with a skewer and if the juices run clear, the chicken is cooked. If the juices are pink, cook a little longer. If you have a meat thermometer, the chicken is cooked when the probe reads 75C.

Allow the chicken to rest