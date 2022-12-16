Self-care tips to adapt in 2023

We are edging closer to the end of this year, and while I, like many others, might not have anything tangible to tick off my yearly resolution and bucket list, this year has been a year of review and healing for me. I have learnt more about myself than I ever knew possible, and this is something I attribute to the self-love gospel.

And I believe that there is no better way to make resolutions for the New Year than taking on new lifestyle choices that will make you better, happier and healthier. And as we usher in the New Year, adapting to some new self-care tips will see grow and enable you to tick through those manifestations and bucket lists with ease. Here are tips you can adapt in the coming year.

Skin care journey

Nothing gives great confidence boost like dewy and healthy skin. And that is why taking on a skin care routine should be top of your list for to-dos in the New Year. If your skin has been relying on water uptake, now is the time to add cleanser, toners, masks, and sunscreens to that routine. A skin care routine will help you boss your way through the year with a glow.

Change your wardrobe

You do not need to change your wardrobe only when you are entering maternity season, or shopping for that new job. A closet switch at the start of the year is a great way to reinvent yourself and also redefine your personal style. A fresh closet is a good way to enter the New Year with a bounce. If you are looking to begin your business journey, a fresh look will brand you like the chief executive officer you are setting out to become. A wardrobe change is also a great way to review some of your fashion errors in the old year, so you make better choices.

Learn a new skill

The one lesson we possibly all took through the pandemic is that many of us have some hidden skills and talents we are yet to discover. So, the New Year could be the time to learn something new, that could be added to your hobbies list and make you earn some money in the long run. Make-up skills, crocheting, content creation and many others are things that can be self-taught that help our day-to-day life. Learning new do it yourself tricks could launch your interior decor journey.

Join a club