Set yourself up for success in 2022!

The New Year is always an opportunity for new beginnings and this starts with forgetting the past. The year 2021 is gone and will never come back, so put aside its failures and start on a clean slate, as if yesterday never existed and today is the first day of the rest of your life! Here are a few tips to help get you started.

Write your vision

Jot down your goals on a piece of paper dividing them into long, medium and short term goals, with realistic time limits. Include the goals you failed to accomplish last year, as well. Next, write them in a book, so that you can track their progress by referring to them regularly and updating them whenever necessary.

Commit your plans to God – Involve God in your plans by committing them to Him in prayer every day. He is the giver and sustainer of life and will give you the wisdom and energy you need to accomplish your goals.

Don’t bite more than you can chew

Avoid taking on too many projects at a time. Start with a few and accomplish them before taking on any more. Biting more than you can chew can lead to being overwhelmed, discouraged and at times even giving up, due to the amount of work that’s involved.

Allocate each goal an hour or two a day

If you’ve decided to undertaken further studies, baking and planting your own vegetables, for instance, and spend 90 percent of your free time on your studies, your baking skills and vegetable garden will suffer. However, if you allocate at least an hour or two a day to each of these goals, you are more likely to succeed, so use your time wisely.

Get all the help you can

Get help and advice from those who have succeeded in achieving what you are trying to do and join or form support groups, to help you along the way. You will be surprised at how encouraging and enlightening this is and how much you can learn from sharing experiences.

Try to strike a balance

It’s great to try and achieve your goals, but it’s equally important to make time for your family and spouse and to try to strike a balance, so that the important people and aspects of your life are not neglected. Making time for rest and relaxation is also vital to avoid burn out and to ensure that you feel refreshed and revitalized.

Stay on course