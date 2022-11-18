She Cranes mesmerise world through dance and netball

Clad in yellow dresses with a touch of black and red to represent the Ugandan flag colours, 11 girls were seen entertaining crowds on a netball court in New Zealand, after winning a fixture against world’s number one Australia and Jamaica at the Netball Fast five Series.

For the She Cranes, this was not just a celebration, but making a record after the coveted wins that saw them finish in the fifth position among the six participants in the competition.

Prior to the competition, the host team, according to Joan Nampungu, the captain, tipped them about other activities to be performed apart from netball, but they were not certain of what was required of them.

In New Zealand, the team learnt that it was a stage performance and they chose the latest popular Babandana song by Grenade Official, a Ugandan artiste, which they performed to their best.

While they had only three days to train, the girls put up an outstanding show, leaving the crowds demanding for more.

“We are not only netballers, we also have some hidden talents such as dancing, which are yet to be unveiled,” says Nampungu.

It is not surprising for a team that mainly consists of fresh graduates and university and college students to put up a great show that mesmerized crowds.

For the vitality team, now nicknamed ‘the babandana’ after the show, they are destined for greatness as they look forward to representing the country at the Netball World Cup due July next year in South Africa.

Stellar performance

Through their vibrant show, they managed to garner more fans and support that came in handy, especially at the moment as they are preparing for the world tournament.

Among the fans, was First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni who tweeted: “I would like to applaud Uganda’s national netball team- the She Cranes, for putting up a stellar performance in the Fast Five World Series in New Zealand. Your hard work and dedication has surely not gone unnoticed. Well done, #Babandana.”

First timers

Uganda was making a debut at the Netball Fast Five- a new game version played by five on court, unlike the usual seven players. The competition is for the top six ranked countries in the world and the She Cranes being ranked sixth had to take part.

Uganda’s rise to the sixth position came in 2019, after beating title holders Malawi and accumulating 2241 points with a rating of 125. She Cranes became the world’s number six and Africa’s second behind South Africa, who are the first in Africa and fifth in the world.

Over the years, they have maintained the placement in the consequent rankings and are determined to even do better.

“Winning against two powerful nations, shows that Uganda’s netball is progressing tremendously and we have all it takes to become the world’s top netball country. All we need is support from the people and government,” says Sarah Babirye Kityo, the Uganda Netball Federation president.

Now Australia, the defending champions, are followed by New Zealand, Jamaica, England, South Africa and Uganda. And if the International Netball Federation is to go by their Fast Five performance, the team might scoop even a better placement in the next rankings or at worst maintain the sixth position.

Road to success

The She Cranes first came to the world scene in 1979, when they took part in the Netball World Cup for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago. Save for the coach- Bennie Muwanga, who still attends some of the Uganda Netball Federation events, and is always being recognised for her contribution, none of the players from this team is anywhere close to netball at the moment.

It took the She Cranes 36 years to return to the World Cup, but they continued competing in the Africa Netball Championships. The impoverished nature of the sport is the major reason cited for Uganda being sluggish to return to the World Cup.

But this was disputed by the gallant She Cranes players, who qualified for the 2015 Netball World Cup, under the leadership of former Uganda Netball Federation president, Susan Anek.

The team has had a fair share of challenges in a bid to mobilise funds to facilitate them to take part in major qualification tournaments. They held car washes in absence of sponsors and with limited support from government, they trained on rough netball courts and for long, they have worked without allowances.

By this time, Uganda was nowhere close to the first 10 ranked countries in the world in netball. Peace Proscovia, who is currently plying her trade with Surrey Storm in the English Vitality League, shooter Rachael Nanyonga, defender Lilian Ajio, centre Ruth Meeme, Stella Oyella and Hadijah Nakabuye among others, were replaced but fought hard to see that the She Cranes returns to its 1979 glory.

Nanyonga, who was invited to the She Cranes training for this year’s Commonwealth Games and later dropped due to unfitness, narrates that it was in 2013 when their resolve to return to the Netball World Cup became bolder.

Challenges

The players who had just joined the national team alongside her mates, spent a week travelling by bus to Malawi to compete in the Africa Netball Championships, after failing to secure funds for air tickets.

Despite this challenge, the team finished third with Zambia behind leaders South Africa and Malawi.

The team also made it to the Diamond League in South Africa, where some Ugandan players including Proscovia and Nanyonga were given individual accolades.

In 2014, the She Cranes solicited funds from Members of Parliament and organised a fundraising campaign in order to compete in the African World Cup qualifier in Botswana.

They beat Zambia before humbling Swaziland to make their return to the World Cup that was due 2015 in Sydney, Australia. Charles Bakkabulindi, the then Sports Minister, who was with the team in Botswana, beamed with happiness as he informed the media about this landmark victory.

Memorable 2015 World Cup

Most of the players who qualified played in the Netball World Cup. This was the turning point for Uganda’s netball, foundation that the She Cranes have built on to reach the much coveted glory. Uganda got global recognition when the She Cranes registered victories against Zambia and Fiji, their first opponents at the world event.

The team of young players who looked slim on court won support from sympathetic fans, but lost the next six fixtures in stage two of the competition. They finished eighth out of the 16 participants.

The She Cranes captain, Peace Proscovia, who was then a NIC player and had just completed her course at Uganda Christian University, was identified and later called by the Loughborough Lightning team in England, from where she started her professional career while pursuing her Masters at the University of Loughborough Lightning.

The team’s progress

It is at this point, the netball fraternity started paying attention to the She Cranes. The team’s rise from a 13th rank to ninth, before a seventh and now sixth, after series of competitions, demonstrates an ascending graph that will see them become champions soon. After the World Cup, two years later, Uganda hosted the Africa Netball Championships in 2017, which the She Cranes won unbeaten. They defended the trophy unbeaten in 2018 at the competition hosted by Zambia.

This performance earned them an invitation to State House, where they had dinner with the president and got a presidential handshake. Members of Parliament also gifted them with a mini-bus to ease their transport.

The team took part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, where they finished sixth out of 12. Through the 2018 qualifier, Uganda again made it to the 2019 Netball World Cup, where they finished seventh out of 16 participants.

Youngsters for South Africa

The 2019 World Cup also ushered in another She Cranes player, Mary Cholhok Nuba into the professional ranks. The towering shooter now plies her trade with English Vitality league outfit Loughborough Lightning.

With their current sixth position in the world, the She Cranes automatically qualified for the Netball World Cup due next year in South Africa. Under the current federation led by new president, Sarah Babirye Kityo, coach Fred Mugerwa who trained the 2015 team for the World Cup, was called back last year.

The veteran coach started his coaching career with the She Cranes as early as 1999 and many players have been mentored and coached by him. He was only replaced in 2015 prior to the World Cup.

A touch of youthfulness

Upon his return, the coach faced opposition from some local netball enthusiasts after he got rid of many of the She Cranes team mainstays, whom he himself made and replaced them with the current players.

Many of these are fresh graduates and the rest are still in Universities and colleges adding energy and a touch of youthfulness to the team.

Mugerwa’s decision has paid off as the current team is improving on their predecessors’ achievements.

Wins and losses

Although they lost all the test series to England this year, just like it happened with their predecessors in 2018 prior to the 2019 World Cup, the team got a recent win against World’s number one Australia, as well as a double against Jamaica at the Fast Five Series. They also beat South Africa and Malawi at the Commonwealth Games this year, emerging fifth at the competition.

Their stellar performance prompted the current State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang to pledge support from the government to facilitate the team in the upcoming World Cup tournament.

“You have performed beyond expectation, now it is our duty to provide all the necessary support for the upcoming World Cup,” Ogwang said when he was flagging off the team to New Zealand last month. The team is yet to receive the Shs20m pledge per player from the president just like their counterparts from other sports.

Norah Lunkuse

Position: Wing Attack

Local club: KCCA

Competitions: Africa Netball Championships, 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 Netball Test Series in England, Netball Fast Five.

Maggie Bagala

Position: Centre

Local Club: NIC

Competitions: Africa Netball Championships, 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2022 Test Series in England, Netball Fast Five.

Joan Nampungu

Born: 1998

Position: defender

Local Club: NIC

Competitions: 2019 World Cup, 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, Africa Netball Championships, Test Series, Fast Five.

Sandra Nambirige

Born: 2002

Position: Defender

Local Club: KCCA

Competitions: 2018, 2022 Commonwealth Games, Africa Netball Championships, Test Series, Netball Fast Five.

Faridah Kadondi

Born: 2002

Local Club: Makindye Weyonje

Position: Defender

Competitions: Netball Fast Five

Irene Eyaru

Local Club: KCCA

Position: Goal attack

Competitions: 2018, 2022 Commonwealth Games, 2019 World Cup, Test Series, Fast Five

Hanisha Muhameed

Local Club: KCCA

Position: Shooter

Competitions: 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, Africa Netball Championships, Test Series, Fast Five.

Christine Namulumba

Local Club: Uganda Prisons

Competitions: Netball Fast Five

Position: Shooter

Competitions: Netball Fast Five

Mary Nuba

Club: Loughborough Lightning

Position: Shooter

Competitions: 2019 World Cup, 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, Test Series, Fast Five.