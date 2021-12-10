Shed off the ‘mummy-daddy’ title and own up

A mother gives her child a warm embrace. Parents are advised to apologise to their children as a way to nurture interpersonal relationships. PHOTO/net

By  Michael Agaba

What you need to know:

You may get away with it in regard to relating with your children out of respect or fear, but if you carry the same attitude to a workplace, in marriage or fraternities, you will suffer the consequences.

One of my sons did something not so funny some months ago. I was too tired to listen to him so I lashed out at him, rebuking him sharply. That night as I slept, I thought through the whole incident and realised I had overeacted and needed to apologise to him.

