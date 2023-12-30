Shining stars of 2023

From all corners, exceptional women have this year continued to echo the spirit of empowerment through breaking barriers. Each day, women continue to rise above the ordinary. From winning accolades, to appointments in influential positions, soaring in academia and new innovations, we bring you women who were a shining star in 2023.



Suzan Nsibirwa

At the close of this year, Suzan Nsibirwa was appointed managing director of Nation Media Group- Uganda. With more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications, Nsibirwa makes history as the first woman managing director of the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa. Her tenure commences on January 2, 2024, succeeding Tony Glencross, who concluded his nine-year stint with the entity in December. Nsibirwa transitioned from her previous role as the managing director at Ayiva Consulting Solutions. Her extensive professional background includes positions at URGE - Uganda, Vision Group, MTN Uganda, and DFCU Bank, among others.

Suzan Nsibirwa

Fauzia Najjemba

Uganda National Senior Women’s Football team (Crested Cranes) star Fauzia Najjemba received a distinguished nomination in the 2023 CAF Awards for the Young Player of the Year award. This was her second consecutive nomination, following her first in 2022. She proved to be a stalwart for the Crested Cranes, contributing significantly to their journey to the second round of the Olympics qualifiers. Unfortunately, they faced a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Cameroon. In the 2024 Olympics qualification campaign, Najjemba showcased her skills with two assists in three games. In the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, she scored once and provided an assist as Uganda fell to Algeria by a 3-2 aggregate. Notably, she played a pivotal role in Uganda’s 3-1 victory against Tanzania in a July international friendly at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, scoring one goal and assisting another. Representing Dynamo Moscow, Najjemba displayed her prowess by scoring multiple goals and assisting in four additional goals across eight Russian Supreme Division games. These contributions positioned the team at fifth place in the Championship group.



Anne Jjuuko

Stanbic Bank’s chief executive officer, Anne Jjuuko, stood out as the sole Ugandan who featured on the Africa.com 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs earlier this year.

This data-driven list acknowledges women at the helm of large businesses, listed on one of Africa’s stock exchanges, with a revenue exceeding Shs375b or $100 million.

Jjuuko earned praise from Standard Bank Group’s regional chief executive for East Africa, Patrick Mweheire.

He lauded her stellar performance as the first female chief executive of Stanbic Bank, asserting that she deserves more significant responsibilities within the group.

Mweheire expressed his belief that the next logical step for Jjuuko, whose tenure ends in March 2024 would be a regional management role.

Anne Jjuuko



Cindy – Artiste

Songstress Cindy, whose real name is Cinderella Sanyu Okuyo, had an undeniably impressive year. She made significant strides with instrumental shows and endorsements. Her musical battle with fellow songstress Sheebah Karungi was one of the most talked-about concerts of the year. She sure showcased her vocal prowess. Additionally, she participated in one of the most anticipated events in Uganda’s music industry – a reunion of the Blue 3 singing trio, who came together for a mini-concert this year. All these factors propelled her to dominate media spaces, winning her more fans. Remarkably, she achieved all of this without releasing a hit song on the market this year, a rare occurrence in the music

Cindy

Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi

She is undoubtedly the woman of the year. Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, married the King of Busoga Kingdom, Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope. Her unveiling in September, marked a historic moment in the kingdom. This announcement was a significant chapter in the rich cultural heritage of Busoga, as she became the Queen in the first Busoga royal wedding in more than 50 years. Her sacred matrimony with the Kyabazinga unfolded in a grand ceremony at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja City, on November 18. This extraordinary event served as the grand unveiling of the Inhebantu to the people of Busoga and a global audience.

Hannah Karema

Hannah Karema Tumukunde, 20, was crowned Miss Uganda 2023. The glistening event held on March 18, at UMA Multipurpose Hall, Kampala, featured 20 finalists. In her victory speech, she urged fellow participants to embrace teamwork. In celebration, a special homecoming event took place in her hometown of Kinoni, Nakaseke District. Excitement filled the air as people gathered to congratulate their new national representative. The occasion also served as an opportunity to promote education, with five acres of land donated for the construction of a secondary school. To commemorate her win, a road in her hometown was named after her and unveiled during the homecoming ceremony. Looking ahead, Tumukunde is set to represent Uganda at the 71st Miss World Finale scheduled for March 2, 2024 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, India.

Dr Isabella Epiu

She made history this year as one of the women awarded a PhD in anesthesiology, in East Africa. An anesthesiologist specialises in administering anesthesia- a critical aspect of medical treatment that ensures patients do not experience pain during surgical procedures. At 37, Epiu achieved her PhD in medicine, focusing on neuro-respiratory physiology and health economics at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Her extensive expertise spans anesthesia, critical care medicine, emergency care medicine, intensive care and pain medicine. She has pioneered innovations in regional anesthesia techniques. Her groundbreaking work has contributed to making surgeries safer and more accessible, particularly in resource-limited settings.

She Cranes

The She Cranes emerged victorious over hosts South Africa, securing a fifth-place finish in the Netball World Cup tournament in August. The match showcased the rising prowess of the Ugandan team as they dethroned South Africa, becoming the top-ranked team in Africa. The team achieved their best-ever finish at the Netball World Cup.

She Cranes



Prof Susan Kiguli

In recognition of her remarkable contribution to literary field, the poet, writer and academic, Prof Susan Kiguli won a prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Civil Poetry Festival in Vercelli, Italy.

The professor in the Department of Literature at Makerere University, is celebrated “as one of Africa’s most interesting young poets who write their poems in the oral story-telling tradition.”

Her work has been published in national and international journals and her poetic prowess has earned her various fellowships across the globe. Kiguli is one of the founders and former chairperson of Ugandan Female Writers’ Association, known as “Femrite,” which was established in response to the neglect of women’s voices in the local literary landscape.



Mary Akol

Mary Akol, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, contested in the Bukedea District LC5 chairperson by-election in June and was declared winner with 79,692 votes. She succeeded the late Moses Olemukan, who passed away in December 2022.





Sylvia Nagginda

On March 23, the queen of Buganda Kingdom, Sylvia Nagginda, launched her autobiography titled “The Nnaabagereka, Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata.” The book delved into the life, passion, and duty of the Nnabagereka and garnered widespread attention even before its release. The book sparked discussions on social media and mainstream media, prompting a scramble for copies upon its release at Kampala Sheraton Hotel. Remember Spare- the book Prince Harry released in 2022 and how it sold out? Well, people from the royal family rarely talk and even when they do, their speeches are calculated and scrutinized. So, when a royal chooses to author a book, we all run to buy it. Among the revelations in Naginda’s book, were the existence of previously unknown twin children, to whom Nagginda dedicated the book, referring to them as her own. This revelation stirred debates, mixed feelings, and varied reactions within the kingdom’s loyalists. The book also highlighted the Kabaka proposed to her via email, setting a distinct and modern tone to the manner of royal proposals in contemporary times.





Sylvia Nagginda



Doreen Mirembe, an award-winning actress, writer, filmmaker, producer, and founder of Amani Film Company made history as the first woman executive producer of a TV drama, “Damalie,” currently showing on the Pearl Magic channels on DSTV. “Damalie,” a tale of a deceitful woman manipulating her husband’s hard-earned Kyeyo money, has taken local content enthusiasts on an engaging journey this year.



Vinka

Signed under Swangz Avenue music label, Vinka – real name Veronica Luggya, emerged as a standout artist of 2023. Her track Bailando emerged as the most played song on airwaves in 2023. This song earned Vinka consideration for the Grammy Awards in categories such as Best Global Music Performance and Best African Music Performance. Vinka’s vocal prowess was also showcased in Believe one of the most prominent music collaborations of the year.

Vinka – real name Veronica Luggya



Amelia Kyambadde

Senior Presidential Advisor (Industry), Amelia Kyambadde, received the Distinguished Order of the Nile: Long Service with Good Conduct and Philanthropic Spirit medal during the national celebrations of Uganda’s 61st Independence anniversary in Kitgum District. Kyambadde was one of the 42 individuals recognised by President Museveni for their distinguished services to the country. The former Trade Minister was honoured alongside 41 others for her long-standing, distinguished service.

Amelia Kyambadde