Shoe-shining is a lucrative venture- says Namawa

Sarah Namawa wants to make cobblers on the streets appreciate that it is possible to work in organised spaces. With innovation, she plans to establish shoe-shining stalls on the streets of Kampala.

During her trip to Nairobi, Kenya in 2015, Sarah Namawa was fascinated by people on the streets working as cobblers. For a whole month, Namawa woke up to sights of youths in Saccos, operating shoe-shining stalls, stationed in specific spaces which the city council allocated them.

When she returned to Uganda, Namawa was inspired to set up similar stalls in Kampala City centre. She pitched the business idea to her colleagues in an investment club. “We brainstormed ideas on what to invest in. When I mentioned shoe-shining business, members did not buy the idea. If you have not seen this working practically, you might not understand how it works,” she narrates.

After failing to convince her investment club pool resources and invest in shoeshining, she decided to take it on at a personal level. Namawa, who is currently a chief accountant at Nation Media Group, Uganda, embarked on market research and drafting a business plan which were necessary to kickstart her business.

Her plan was to establish stalls on Kampala Road, one in down town and another at Dewinton Road. But all her preferred spaces, which are in the central division, are under the administration of Kampala Capital City Authority, which necessitated her to seek permission.

Sarah Namawa at the workshop with employees.

“I approached KCCA offices in Makindye Division and I was told stalls or kiosks were not allowed on the streets. I was very disappointed,” she says.

But this did not make her lose interest in the business idea. Namawa would later secure a shop and a licence.

Starting

In July 2019, Namawa secured Shs5m from her savings. This was her intital capital. She spent some of the money on branding and commissioning furniture works.

Namawa together with her brother, Charles Namawa set up Shoe-Shine Parlour. The parlour was officially opened in January 2020, in direct supervision of her brother, with two employees. With her 8am-5pm job, she still makes time to review the performance of the business.

“The first customers were people around, who saw us setting up and opening the parlour,” Namawa says.

Two months into business, the country went into a lockdown over Covid-19 pandemic, and the parlour, too, closed shop. The business would later reopen in June last year. This time round, Namawa focused on promoting the business and among other marketing avenues, social media came in handy. Her strategy has since attracted new customers.

Vision

Namawa says from the profits, she can now pay salaries of her employees. “I only have to top-up on the rent. The business is steadily growing and we are planning to expand in the near future,” she says.

She says she is also planning to procure a machine that makes shoes to widen her market base.

Namawa says she wants to make cobblers on the streets appreciate that it is possible to work off the streets. “The trade can grow from the streets to well-organised spaces.”

Challenges

As a newbie in this kind of business, Namawa says it takes time to build trust and business relationship with clients. Also, in instances where the weather is not friendly, Namawa says the drying process takes more time. She, however, hopes to solve this with a heavy duty shoe drying machine.

Namawa still believes in putting up the shoe-shining stalls in the city centre, although getting the space is also a challenge. She splans to continue lobbying at KCCA.

Namawa is determined to make a footprint in a trade that is largely considered as menial work in many communities in Uganda.

At the parlour, customers walk in, sit and have their shoes cleaned on the go. Her shoe cabinet is filled with all types of shoes.

“Most of our customers bring in shoes for cleaning and we charge different rates depending on the gravity of the job. Some wait for them for minutes and others pick them after some days,” Namawa says.

Growing up, Namawa says she used to have a haircut under a tree. “You could barely find a salon in our neighbourhood. Today, salons are everywhere. Like the salon business, with innovation, the shoe-cleaning and shoeshining business can become a lucrative venture,” she says.

Advice

Before one ventures into a particular business, Namawa cautions, “You need to know your purpose. I don’t want to say there was no time I wanted to give up, but the purpose keeps me going. As much as all businesswomen look towards making profits at the end of the day, you must look beyond money.”

On juggling day-time job and her business, she says all that one needs is to work with the right people. She is quick to note that employees can break or save a business.

“Research about business. Desist from replicating businesses without knowing their intricacies. For most of it, it is not as easy as it looks on the surface. Take time to learn before you jump into it,” Namawa advises women who want to venture into the world of business.