Spread your wings to new markets - Uganda Airlines

In a bid to boost women-led businesses and offer them the right financial information and skills, Uganda Airlines partnered with dfcu Bank’s Women in Business Programme, Nation Media Group (NMG-U) and Uganda’s Investment Authority.

In the sixth edition of the Rising Woman Initiative, out of 264 women who submitted their business proposals for funding, 20 best proposals were selected.

Full Woman had a chat with Rahim Shakila Lamar, the head of corporate affairs and public relations at Uganda Airlines and she shares the goals of the collaboration and how they intend to impact women in business.

Tell us about this partnership and progress made over the years.

We have the same interests, we value women’s contribution in developing societies. We also understand what it means to raise a woman, enrich her capabilities to thrive and how that has a trickle-down effect.

Women support other women and their families. It is against this background that we, Uganda Airlines, dfcu, Uganda Investment Authority and Nation Media Group are partnering to make Rising Woman a success.





In what specific way does Uganda Airlines plan to support women entrepreneurs?

We supported them with the opportunity to visit Kenya for a business training opportunity and we think that whereas we are an enabler, we are providing connectivity for women to realise their potential and gain further mentorship. We are looking at the long-term impact and not in the now. After all the trainings, their capacity is built, they will be able to scale their businesses. We also want to give them opportunities to export their goods to emerging international markets.





How does Uganda Airlines envision the long term impact on women entrepreneurs?

If women are producing products that are consumed on-broad, the quality has to be scaled up. We want to ensure that there is consistency in their production, so they can supply other airlines or export their goods and services in other countries. Our goal is to support women in business to spread their wings to other markets.





Are there upcoming events or projects that women can look forward to?

We have an upcoming project for women to join aviation. We want to increase the number of women in aviation, give them support to enable them be leaders even in the top management. We have already set an example, we have a board chairperson and a chief executive officer, who are all women. We are moving in the right direction.





What are the broader goals in Uganda Airlines’ partnership with Rising Women Initiative?

It is amazing to see how many lives have been touched by the project so far. We would like to walk this journey with women in business and see what the future holds. Every year, there is something different, things change such as technology. We also want to change the way women do business in terms of technology when exporting goods to different markets.





What do women entrepreneurs need to do to thrive in business?

Women should stop playing the victim card. Whatever you are doing to make ends meet, give it your best shot. If you need the skills, go for them. No one is coming to save us. So, show up and work thrice as hard to achieve your goals.

You do not have to necessarily be in the aviation industry. You can make a contribution in any space. Girls and women should dream big, even if you touch just a little bit of the sky, that is just enough.





So far

This year, about 264 women applied in the sixth edition of Rising Woman initiative to compete for cash to boost their businesses. Since 2018, dfcu bank partnered with Monitor Publications Limited and Uganda Investment Authority to see more women in Uganda thrive in business.

Through the Rising Woman Initiative, they focus on increasing access to information for women in business spaces through training, peer to peer mentorship and funding opportunities.