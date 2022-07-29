Stepping into the next big phase with purpose

I remember my fifteenth birthday like it were yesterday. I had a deep excitement which stemmed from the fact that I was going to be a whole decade and half years of age. I kept telling everyone. It felt so big then.

July is my best month of the year for obvious reasons. But as with the passage of time and the gaining of deeper insights, I appreciate every birthday even more.

July is the seventh month and the number seven signifies perfection. I like it very much that I was born in the month of perfection. Why so? Because it could have been otherwise and it was not.

On the morning of Friday last week, a dear friend passed on after a year of battling cancer. She was weeks short of her upcoming birthday. In the process of coming to terms with her passing, I reminded myself that sometimes, it is not necessarily in the number of years one lives, but rather the life experienced in those years.

It is said that there are people who lived few years, but the life in their years compensated for the few years. Also, some people are still alive physically, yet in a way, they died many years ago.

Each birthday that we celebrate is special for many reasons, but one of the most significant is because the birthday is a gateway to new beginnings.

It prompts us to reflect on the newness of things. It is the new morning of a new day, with new mercies and new grace, which are absolutely fresh and sufficient.

This week, I was ushered into a new year but it is not just another birthday or another year. I was ushered into the next big phase of my life and purpose. An absolutely new season.

In previous years, this would have caused a deep sense of anxiety. I would have been asking myself uncomfortable questions wondering what the future held for me. Rather than be excited as I was when I made one and half decades, I would panic and get scared.

For every day and year that I have on earth, is an opportunity for me to be purposeful. I purpose to give myself freely and committedly to every cause. I love deeply because that is what we all crave for. I smile heartily because that is what warms another heart. I share everything, especially the knowledge I have garnered over the years because it could save a life.