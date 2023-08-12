Stigmatise not single people: They are not less humans

Years ago, I read an article in one of our dailies that listed notable women who were single and unmarried and titled it, Beautiful but Unlucky. I think the writer took the title from one of the popular Spanish romantic telenovelas on our televisions then, Bella Calamidades (or Beautiful But Unlucky) which featured a woman plagued by bad luck.

Our society’s expectation for anyone’s life is that after being born, they will go to school, find a job, get married, and “live happily thereafter”. If you are a woman above 25 years and you are single, you will be asked when you are getting married.

If you are a man anywhere above 30 and still a bachelor, you better start to prepare answers to that question from your clan. The unspoken assumption is that the clan needs to be expanded and you are partly responsible.

As I pen this article, I sought the opinion of one of my close bachelor friends in his late 30s, who said to me in a stronger tone than he usually does, “Drop that article. My old father is retired at home with my mother. I wonder how he would be managing without her. Marriage is good.”

There is nothing good about being single!” I can feel for James thinking the grass is greener on this side of relationships, but he does not know there are some on this side, who would easily trade places with him, if they were able to.

People like James think the marriage script is for everyone and anyone who is not married has a problem (unfortunate, doomed, or plagued by evil like Lola in Beautiful But Unlucky.

But is it? Are people being forced into a path they do not want to take? “Family pressure forced me to marry this guy. When your clan is talking to you about marriage, it does not come off as pressure but care. So, you fall for it. If it had been left to me, I would still be single and not complaining,” she shares.

Some people, however, are not being forced into marriage but are making the conscious decision to remain single. In 2021, 117.6 million of Americans above 18 years of age, were reported to be unpartnered, according to the US Census Bureau. This includes those who have never married, are widowed or are divorced.

In Japan, in 2020, the emergence of the single culture, saw 21.15 million people single, accounting for 38 percent of the total population, according to the Statista Research Department.

In Uganda, my assumption is we are not yet there and probably never will because of our cultural constructs, but we do not have the figures to compare.

Whether some people are choosing to stay solo out of necessity or for other reasons, reasons such as impotence or difficult health challenges, death of a spouse, failure to find a mate, and spiritual reasons such as celibacy, account for some of these high numbers. Whatever the unique particulars are, you can still celebrate single life.

Ease of bother

For those under religious persecution and physical threat to their lives as it were in the days of the early church, Paul recommended abstinence from marriage in 1 Corinthians 7:8, “Now to the unmarried and the widows, I say: It is good for them to stay unmarried, as I do.” Imagine your wife or husband is picked from your honeymoon to be burnt for their faith…or your partner leaves home in the morning for work and never returns. Paul advised that Christian lives were far too endangered to start families. I am not sure people are persecuted for religious reasons, but maybe, the ease of living life on your terms without bother is one of the big attractions.

Freedom from responsibility

Single life frees you from the responsibilities of taking care of a family. But in Africa, you are never really free from family responsibilities because if you are not paying school fees for your biological child, you are paying for a relative or neighbour. Such is our collective culture. Otherwise, a single person does not have to worry about providing food, shelter, and clothing for someone forever. They are free. “ The unmarried man is anxious about how to please the Lord. But the married man is anxious about ... how to please his wife and his interests are divided.” 1 Corinthians 7:32-34.

Freedom from clutter

Marriage costs a lot of energy to be maintained. Times of discord are particularly energy-sapping emotionally, mentally and even physically for partners. Worries about a cheating partner or that spat you had with them can be mind-cluttering and depressing in the extreme. Single people have no such worries. They can live in the moment.

Keen sense of self-awareness