Stitching hope: Nikuze transforms lives of refugees

By 8am, Phoebe Nizeye is already inside a tailoring workshop at Bukere Trading Centre, in Kyaka II Refugee Settlement in Kyegegwa District.

This has been the 45-year-old single mother of seven children’s workplace since 2020.

On this day, she takes measurements of a client after receiving an order for a custom fabric design. Also, inside the room are several other already-made clothes ordered by clients.

Several other refugee women work the electric sewing machines beside Nizeye to support their families.

“This place has become my means of livelihood since we were disrupted by the Covid -19 pandemic. I was trained in tailoring and now I am the best tailor,” she says, adding “I do different fabric designs and I now earn approximately Shs70,000 per week, which I save after deducting daily expenditures. This is a sum I had never saved before as a refugee. In the past, even getting Shs1,000 was a struggle,” Nizeye shares.

Skilling programme

Nikuze says after making sales, Shs3,500 is saved off each cloth and deposited into their association to enable them keep running and also restock material.

Her testimony highlights how her life and the lives of her seven children have been transformed since she gained skills and started working in the workshop.

With her income, her family never goes hungry and all her children are attending school.

The fabric designs she makes are sold in the Bukere Trading Centre, with prices ranging from Shs15,000 to Shs50,000. Her clients now include schools for which she tailors uniforms.

Nizeye’s story mirrors that of Irene Tulinabo, a refugee who also found a new lease on life through tailoring.

“Before I was enrolled for a tailoring course, life in the settlement camp was difficult. I used to rely on food assistance from the World Food Programme, which has also reduced. Today, I can take care of my family and my children are in school. The work I do now enables me to save Shs40,000 a week,” Tulinabo shares.

In front of their workshop is an outdoor space that accommodates more than 16 refugee women, whose mission is to transform their lives through tailoring.

Besides it is another shop that sells fabric which was started by another member after accumulating savings.

These women have experienced life-changing programmes, thanks to She is Empowered Project, which was founded in 2020 under the HODARI Foundation.

Free programmes

Stellah Nikuze, a 24-year-old refugee, is the co-founder HODARI Foundation and doubles as the founder of the She is Empowered Project. The Community-Based Organisation (CBO) was founded by Janvier Hafasha.

Some of the refugee women in Bukere trading centre, Kyaka II Refugee Settlement camp in Kyegegwa District. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

The CBO has become a lifeline for the beneficiaries, many of whom are single mothers, school dropouts and child mothers.

Training under this programme is free of charge to those who have a passion for it. After six months of training, those who acquire skills are retained, while others are connected to workstations within the settlement to start working.

Born to parents who fled Rwanda during the 1994 genocide and settled in Kyaka II Refugee Settlement, Nikuze’s own experiences as a refugee motivated her to start the HODARI Foundation.

She has witnessed the hardships faced by women and girls, including sexual assault, forced marriage, dropping out of school and domestic violence, which fueled her desire to bring about change.

“In the settlement camp, we constantly lived in poverty and people endured numerous injustices. During my time in Senior One and Two, I was fortunate to receive mentorship. This experience shaped my determination to make a positive impact to others,” she explains

Why this programme?

She adds: “We offer an enabling environment to women and youth to complete our programmes and support them to forge brighter futures for themselves and their families. Our primary challenge lies in insufficient funding, but we have aspirations to establish an Early Child Development Centre to enhance our training facilities,” she states.

She hails Tim Kreutter, whom they fondly refer to as Uncle Tim, the co-founder and director of Cornerstone Development - Africa, on whose shoulders thousands of otherwise neglected young people have had to stand.

“Through his work in youth leadership development, many young people have found their place and value and are making a mark, becoming the cornerstones of Africa’s next generation,” she says.

Since its establishment in 2019, HODARI Foundation has implemented several programmes aimed at improving the lives of refugees and some members of the host communities in Kyaka II where more than 300 people have benefited.

These programmes include the She is Empowered project, a feeding programme for children, and livelihood initiatives such as mushroom growing, with more than 100 people trained in this skill.

The programmes are spread across three wards: Kakoni, Bwiriza, and Bukere. In Bwiriza, more than 150 children, including orphans, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and albinos under the age of 18, benefit from the feeding programme and the She is Empowered project.

Felix Ndayizaba, a refugee from Kakoni in Kyaka II Refugee Settlement camp in Kyegegwa District waters his mushroom garden. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

It was introduced to supplement food rations from the World Food Programme and combat malnutrition in the settlement camp.

Mentoring girls

Girls above 12 years old are mentored in menstrual hygiene and taught to make reusable sanitary towels and soap. Additionally, people living with albinism receive support in the form of sun creams, clothing and other items for personal use.

Neema Kasiime, a 12-year-old refugee from Bwiriza, shared that she has benefited from the menstrual hygiene programme, which has helped her take better care of herself and manage her menstrual days. This initiative addresses the unique challenges faced by girls in the settlement.

“In the settlement camp, girls face numerous challenges. In the past, I did not prioritise self-care, like bathing, and would only do it once a day. However, now I understand the importance of hygiene, and I make it a point to bathe three times a day. I have also shared this vital information with other girls in our community,” she shared.

Other beneficiaries are under livelihood programme and are engaged in mushroom growing after receiving training in mushroom cultivation.

Felix Ndayizaba, a refugee from Kakoni, explained that a group of 30 people, including 25 women, received training in mushroom growing. They have now established more than 200 mushroom gardens and are reaping the benefits.

A kilogramme of fresh mushrooms is sold at Shs10,000, while dried mushrooms fetch over Shs 50,000 per kilogramme. The increased availability of mushrooms in the community has improved the nutritional quality of their meals and provides a source of income for families.

“After establishing the mushroom garden, within just three weeks, you can begin harvesting and selling. There is a significant demand in the market, and our lives are undergoing a positive transformation. Through our sales, we now have the means to provide for our families,” he explained.

While challenges such as dry spells still affect mushroom cultivation, refugees in Kyaka II are determined to continue improving their lives through these initiatives.

The HODARI Foundation aims to secure additional funding to expand its programs, including the establishment of an Early Child Development Center and the enhancement of training facilities.

Better off