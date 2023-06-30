Stop the comparisons: Each child needs a different approach 

In one of the parenting sessions, a parent who was visibly bothered, sought to know why her child, 12, is not like other children. According to her, the child is too timid, cannot fully express herself and does not have any friend.

“She keeps to herself. She does not participate in any club activity. She is always quiet. I want her to be like other children who are playful, confident and assertive,” Kellen Nagawa says.

Just like Nagawa, many parents are always unconsciously comparing their children to other people’s children. And this is a big mistake because each child is unique and nurturing them requires different approches.

Do you know your child? Do you understand their personality traits? Have you taken time to identify what they are good at, what makes them angry and in what environments they thrive in?

In psychology, there was a belief, that the brain contains two hemispheres (right and left) that perform different roles. They believed that some people function more out of the left brain (which means that you will find them more objective, analytical, logical, and orderly and these are probably the scientists). The others will function more out of the right brain (which will make them come across as subjective, creative, emotional, thoughtful, and intuitive, and expressive or call them artists). This belief was later discovered to be a myth.

Temperaments

What is not a myth though is temperament. What is temperament? Temperament is the person’s innate behaviour shown by how they react and respond to their environment. It is determined by genetics (about 20-60 percent) while the rest is determined by the environment.

Some people use the words temperament and personality interchangeably, but the two terms are different. Personality is the sum total of your behaviour and emotions. Temperament, on the other hand, is a component of your personality. While personality changes with age, circumstances, or experiences, temperament seems to remain stable.

There are four primary temperaments, first suggested by Greek philosophers, Hippocrates and later Galen. We all possess one dominant temperament of the four.

Your children too: some may be Sanguine (the fun-loving child), Choleric (the determined child), Melancholic (the serious child), or Phlegmatic (the sensitive child). Someone has represented these four characteristics as natural elements: Sanguine (air) Choleric (fire), Melancholic (earth), and Phlegmatic (water).

Because parenting is a major influence on a child’s development, understanding these temperaments may be one of the keys to helping a parent adapt their parenting style to their child so they can help their child develop appropriate social functioning and competency. Let us look at each temperament in detail and the parenting tips necessary to parent your child properly.

Sanguine (Air)

These children are social butterflies, flying from one interest to another. They are free-spirited, bubbly, entertaining and happy. They easily love and are easily loved. They are the kind that everyone loves to be around. They love being in groups. In their adult life, they are the life of the party.

They have short attention span, impulsivity, disorganised, gullible and indecisive. Parents can help such a child to focus on one thing at a time, instill a sense of discipline and responsibility without being too critical. Allow them time to have fun but ensure they follow behavioral standards. They are people pleasers, so teach them healthy and appropriate ways of dealing with conflict. They need attention, approval, affection, and acceptance.

Choleric (Fire)

These are usually strong-willed and determined, dominant children. They choose a direction and take it. They set goals and achieve them with grit and determination. They are driven by success and competition to be the best, to be the number one, to be top of the class, top of their game. They are assertive and they usually become leaders. My 11-year-old son gets angry if his brother gets better grades than him even when his brother is in a lower class. He throws tantrums when he loses a chess game. He is also impatient with others and easily becomes frustrated with people’s sluggishness.

Guiding such a child is challenging becuase they drain their parents’ energy. Giving them new tasks, setting boundaries and recognising them for tasks accomplished can go a long way. Be flexible and give the child a sense of control.

Melancholic (Earth)

These are usually meticulous, well-mannered, serious, and reserved. They are very cautious, sensitive, analytical, and thoughtful. They take on a task and do it well. They are very organised. They are independent-minded. They can also be moody, depressed, and self-absorbed.

Parenting melancholies requires parents to get them involved in activities, such as games. Parents needs to respect the child’s need for structure and routine, allow them to express their opinions and listen to them without judgement. Encourage artistic pursuits, train them to gain self-control, validate their emotions but teach them what is appropriate.

Phlegmatic (Water)

They are introverted, content, laid back, calm and do not like to ruffle feathers. They are dependable, good listeners, and balanced in disposition. However, they can be indifferent, and insubordinate.

“I gave her the name that is translated “queen” and she is never in a hurry for anything. It is frustrating to think she will go through life this way but I have learnt to encourage her in a loving way that is not pushy,’’ says Aisha.