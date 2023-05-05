Stuffed zucchini boats

This recipe is delicious, healthy and an impressive way of serving zucchini also known as courgette and baby marrow.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

l 6 medium-size zucchini, rinsed

l 340g (4 cups) oyster mushrooms, diced

l 480ml (2 cups) coconut cream, chilled overnight

l 40g (½ cup) grated cheese

l 2 large bell peppers, diced

l 1 spring onion, finely chopped

l 300g (2 cups) onions, diced

l 4 large cloves garlic, minced

l 2 tsps mixed dried herbs

l 2 small chicken stock cubes, crumbled

l ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

l 3 tbsp oil, 1 tsp salt

Method

1. Cut the zucchini in half lengthwise and using a spoon scoop out the insides leaving a ½ cm thickness at the bottom and side. Pre-heat the oven to 200C/400F/gas mark 5.

2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat and add the onions. Cook stirring regularly until they start to turn golden. Add the garlic, mushrooms and crumbled up stock cubes. Reduce the heat to low and cook stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes.

3. Add the coconut cream, mix well and continue cooking until the mixture thick. Remove from the heat and stir in the mixed dry herbs, salt and pepper. Use this mixture to fill the zucchini boats pressing down lightly with the back of a spoon.

4. Bake uncovered on the centre rack of the oven for 30 minutes. Do not over-cook or the zucchini boats may end up sagging and breaking apart.

5. When they are almost ready, sprinkle each zucchini boat with the chopped bell peppers and grated cheese. Grill until cheese has melted. Sprinkled with the finely chopped spring onion. Serve hot and enjoy!