Style resolutions to adopt in the New Year

As we get down to drafting vision boards, manifestations and resolutions for this year, you might just want to add some fashion ones, right up on that board. And this does not mean that your fashion choices in the past year were questionable; it simply means that a fresh year might just be what you need to put a fresh touch to that closet.

This new change could be necessitated to accommodate your new job, fresh marriage, or simply part of your ‘new year, new me’ manifesto. Whichever it is, this is something you will absolutely feel glad you did, because it’s been said that a great style change can also be a good confidence booster.

So here are some of the resolutions you need to make in the year 2022.

Choose quality over quantity

We are going to use this change to redeem ourselves out of all our past fashion mistakes and error. And high up on that list is going to be resolving to always choose quality pieces over having quantity. With the takeover of fast fashion brands, you may feel the need to pile up on these. However, often times, these aren’t pieces that can stand the test of time. So, for this New Year, be on the lookout for something that is quality and timeless. Even if it means that you will have less pieces in your closet, let it be. Better to have few classic pecies than many that will possibly not make it into the middle of the year.

Clean out more often

We all have those pieces that we would rather die than part with when it comes to our wardrobes. However, you will discover that a regular wardrobe clean out will show you that you possibly have been keeping a lot of junk with you that you didn’t need. And in the end, you will be able to discover what you have been delaying on restocking. So, make a wardrobe clean out part of your plans this year, and that way, and you can donate whatever you don’t use or need anymore.

Maybe the reason you have been struggling to find what to wear every morning in the past is because you have a lot of unnecessary clatter in your wardrobe.

Work on that signature style

This has probably been a long time coming. So, how about we resolve to fulfil that this new year? With all the inspiration you have been gathering all year round, now might just be the right time to create that signature style. There are a lot of bases on which you can begin this, so take your time with this, and build your way up, step by step.

Creating your signature look will not only be a great confidence booster, but will also put that spring in your step that you need to be the great woman you are aiming to be. Welcome to the year 2022. Happy New Year everybody and my prayer is that this may be the year that changes everything for you all; whether it’s career wise, love life or simply with some personal growth.

CLEAN up