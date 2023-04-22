Style review: Actress Suzan Mutesi

Suzan Mutesi, a Ugandan actress is no stranger to the fashion scene. The star of an Australian reality show, The Challenge, has the kind of style that is anything but expected; it is adventurous, expressive and something off of a magazine cover. Whether she is on a red carpet or simply strolling by the streets, there is something about the style of this star that will leave you wanting more. Here is what we love about the impeccable fashion served by Mutesi.

The expressive element

The best way to get yourself some fashionista status is to have a style that is expressive. And the fashion choices of this actress do just that. Everything from her hair choice, accessories and the ensemble is quite makes a statement. It is very evident that her fashion choices are quite intentional and well thought through before she steps out.

The devil is in the detail

Another fashion lesson you can pick from this Aussie-based star is the need to pay close attention to the details in whatever you wear. Something as simple as a thigh split, a little peekaboo moment, or even a carefully executed monotone look, may seem basic, but will land you in the great fashion books.

With her style, Mutesi is sure to have at least one or two details that will keep you anxiously waiting for what she will step out in next. What paying attention to details does for your look is that you will avoid getting redundant with your style and also reinvent yourself each time. You avoid looking like everyone else when you step out, and slowly cement your place as a true fashion queen.

Relaxed styling always wins

Breaking your suit down and piecing it together with something as simple as sneakers does not seem like a style swoon moment, until a fashion queen like Mutesi shows us exactly how to nail this. Instead of getting fully dressed for this, she simply kept her waistcoat for her top and accessorised this with her coat worn off the shoulder and added some low-top sneakers for this.